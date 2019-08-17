In May 2019, 3.6 percent of all home mortgages in the U.S. were in some stage of delinquency, down from 4.2 percent a year earlier, according to the latest CoreLogic Loan Performance Insights Report.
The May 2019 rate tied the previous month’s as the lowest for any month in more than 20 years, said a news release.
The measure, also known as the overall delinquency rate, includes all home loans 30 days or more past due, including those in foreclosure.
To compare, the number of Napa County homes in the initial stages of delinquency also dropped year-to-date. As of July 31, 80 local properties received a notice of default. One year ago, the number was 90.
CoreLogic also reported that the number of Napa County homes lost to foreclosure declined year-to-date, from 16 as of the end of July 2018 to 11 at the end of this July.
Those numbers are a far cry from the years of the Great Recession. In 2008, a total of 749 homes were lost to foreclosure in Napa County.
For the month of May historically, the share of delinquent U.S. mortgages peaked in 2010 at 11.4 percent, reported CoreLogic.
Since March 2018 the overall U.S. delinquency rate each month has been lower than during the pre-crisis period of 2000 through 2006, when the rate averaged 4.7 percent, the service stated.
No state logged an annual gain in its overall delinquency rate in May 2019, but 20 metro areas experienced at least a small increase. Some of the largest year-over-year gains were in parts of Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Illinois that suffered flood damage this spring.
The serious delinquency rate – defined as 90 days or more past due, including loans in foreclosure – was 1.3 percent in May 2019, down from 1.8 percent in May 2018.
The serious delinquency rate for May was below the average of 1.5 percent for the 2000 – 2006 pre-crisis period. The foreclosure inventory rate – meaning the share of mortgages in some stage of the foreclosure process – was 0.4 percent in May 2019, down from 0.5 percent a year earlier.
May’s foreclosure rate tied the prior six months as the lowest for any month in at least 20 years and it was below the average pre-crisis level of 0.6 percent. Rising home prices have led to record amounts of home equity, reducing the risk of foreclosure, said CoreLogic.
The share of U.S. mortgages that were 30 to 59 days past due – considered early-stage delinquencies – was 1.7 percent in May 2019, down from 1.8 percent in May 2018. The share of mortgages 60 to 89 days past due was 0.6 percent in May 2019, unchanged from May 2018.
CoreLogic also compared the states with the highest and lowest share of mortgages 30 days or more delinquent.
In May 2019, that rate was highest in Mississippi at 6.9 percent and lowest in Colorado at 1.6 percent. In May, all states logged at least a small year-over-year decline in their overall delinquency rate.
The service then analyzed the 30-plus-day past-due rate for May 2019 for the 10 largest metropolitan areas.
The New York metro had the highest rate at 4.9 percent.
Miami, with the second-highest rate at 4.7 percent, saw a sharp decrease in the overall delinquency rate, falling from 7.7 percent in May 2018.
San Francisco had the lowest 30-plus-day delinquency rate in May 2019 at 1.2 percent.
Houston also saw a large year-over-year decrease, from 6.6 percent in May 2018 to 4.4 percent in May 2019.