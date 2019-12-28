Napa County home sales and prices retreated in November, the California Association of Realtors (CAR) reported.
Home prices and sales dropped both month-over-month and year-over-year.
In October, 2019, the Napa County median was $735,000. In November, 2019 the median was $669,000. In November, 2018 the median was $683,500.
At the same time, the number of Napa County homes sold dropped 37 percent month over month and 18.5 percent year-over-year. The actual number of homes sold for each time period was not included in the CAR news release.
Statewide, California home sales and prices also eased in November, though the statewide median price recorded its largest year-over-year price gain in nearly a year and a half, the CAR reported.
Closed escrow sales of existing, single-family detached homes in California totaled a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 402,880 units in November, according to information collected by CAR from more than 90 local realtor associations and MLSs statewide.
The statewide annualized sales figure represents what would be the total number of homes sold during 2019 if sales maintained the November pace throughout the year. It is adjusted to account for seasonal factors that typically influence home sales.
November’s sales figure was down 0.3 percent from the 404,240 level in October and up 5.6 percent from home sales in November 2018 of a revised 381,690.
“While statewide home sales and prices eased back slightly as the housing market continued to move into the off season, a favorable lending environment continues to draw interest from buyers who want to take advantage of low rates,” said 2020 CAR President Jeanne Radsick, a Realtor from Bakersfield.
“The upper end of the market, in particular, is showing some welcomed improvement in recent months as both sales and prices posted mild growth from a year ago in November.”
Statewide, the median price decreased 2.6 percent from October’s $605,280 to $589,770 in November, marking the first time in seven months that the median price was less than $600,000. November’s median price was up 6.4 percent from $554,240 in November 2018. The year-over-year price increase was the largest since July 2018.
“We’re seeing a more robust market in the second half of the year, driven primarily by the lowest interest rates in nearly three years,” said CAR Senior Vice President and Chief Economist Leslie Appleton-Young.
“While uncertainties and supply constraints will continue to dictate the market outlook in 2020, the California housing market will likely wrap up 2019 in slightly better shape than previously thought.”
With prices rising faster in recent months while supply continued to shrink, home sellers’ optimism improved both month-over-month and year-over-year.
According to a monthly Google poll conducted by CAR in December, 51 percent say they believe it is a good time to sell, up from 47 percent a month ago, and up from 46 percent a year ago.
Buyers, however, remain uncertain about the current housing market conditions as less than one-fourth of respondents (24 percent) believe that it is a good time to buy now, lower than last year (25 percent), when interest rates were more than 100 basis points higher.
Other key points from CAR’s November 2019 resale housing report include:
- At the regional level, non-seasonally adjusted sales rose on an annual basis in all major regions, except the Bay Area.
- Southern California increased the most at 4.6 percent, followed by Central Coast (1.0 percent) and Central Valley (0.6 percent).
- Sales in the Bay Area dropped 4.8 percent with seven of the nine counties in the region showing sales declines. Twenty-eight of the 51 counties tracked by CAR. experienced year-over-year growth, with Tehama gaining the most from last year at 69.2 percent. Del Norte had the largest drop, with sales falling 30 percent on a year-over-year basis.
