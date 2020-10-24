Napa County home prices top $900,000

California’s home-buying season extended further into September as home sales climbed to their highest level in more than a decade, and the median home price set another high for the fourth straight month, the California Association of Realtors (CAR) reported.

In Napa County the median sold price of an area home reached $900,000, said the realtor group. In August the figure was $867,000.

According to one home affordability calculator, to afford a $900,000 home in Napa County, buyers with a down payment of $180,000 would need to earn $156,349 per year before tax. The monthly mortgage payment would be $3,648.

Statewide, closed escrow sales of existing, single-family detached homes in California totaled a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 489,590 units in September, according to information collected by CAR from more than 90 local Realtor associations and MLSs statewide.

The statewide annualized sales figure represents what would be the total number of homes sold during 2020 if sales maintained the September pace throughout the year. It is adjusted to account for seasonal factors that typically influence home sales.