The number of Napa County homes sold in February declined 15.1 percent year-over-year — from 93 to 79 — matching a Bay Area-wide trend, reported data source CoreLogic.
At the same time, the median price of a Napa home dipped slightly — from $600,000 to $590,000 — while the median price paid for all homes sold in the San Francisco Bay Area rose 2.7 percent.
Some would-be buyers are “back into home-shopping mode,” said Andrew LePage, a CoreLogic analyst.
“This includes people who stepped to the sidelines last year either because they had been priced out by higher rates and prices or because they felt the housing market was near a peak and it could pay to wait.”
A total of 4,354 new and existing houses and condominiums were sold in Napa, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Clara, San Francisco, San Mateo, Solano and Sonoma counties in February 2019, according to CoreLogic.
This number is up 12.9 percent month over month from 3,855 sales in January 2019, and down 12.8 percent year over year from 4,993 sales in February 2018.
Total February 2019 home sales in the San Francisco Bay Area were the lowest for that month in 11 years, since 3,989 homes were sold in February 2008. Sales have fallen on a year-over-year basis the past nine consecutive months.
Since 1988, the average change in San Francisco Bay Area home sales between January and February is a gain of 3.1 percent. February sales have ranged from a low of 3,989 in 2008, to a high of 8,901 in 2002. February 2019 sales were 27.5 percent below the February average of 6,008.
In February 2019, sales of newly built homes (detached houses and condos combined) were 43.9 percent below the month’s historical average, while resales were 25.3 percent below the month’s average.
Ignoring the 2003-2006 housing boom that was fueled by risky home loans, February 2019 resales were 22 percent below the long-term average for the month.
“For the third month in a row, Bay Area home sales were at an 11-year low for that month,” said LePage.
“However, the year-over-year decline in sales has ratcheted down the past two months, from a nearly 22 percent annual drop last December to a decline of just under 13 percent last month,” said LePage.
“The lessening of the declines likely reflects, among other things, a significant drop in mortgage rates since they hit a seven-year high last November, as well as more listings compared with early last year and an improving stock market in early 2019.”
The median price paid for all homes sold in the San Francisco Bay Area in February 2019 was $770,000, up 5.5 percent from $730,000 in January 2019 and up 2.7 percent from $750,000 in February 2018.
The annual gain for the February 2019 median marked the second lowest increase — behind January’s 2.2 percent gain — since the median rose 1.3 percent in January 2017.
On a year-over-year basis, the median sale price has risen for 83 consecutive months (since April 2012). Those gains have been in the single digits each month since September 2018. Both May and June 2018 had the highest ever median sale price: $875,000.
“Last month’s 2.7 percent annual increase in the regional median sale price was the second lowest in two years, behind a 2.2 percent gain this January,” LePage said.
“The lower gains, which compare with a nearly 13 percent increase in the median in February 2018, reflect a much slower sales pace, higher inventory and a psychological shift among some would-be buyers who feel less of a sense of urgency,” said LePage.
“Four of the region’s nine counties – Napa, Santa Clara, San Mateo and Sonoma – posted year-over-year declines in their median sale prices last month. Those declines likely reflect a combination of a slower market and a rise in buyers’ negotiating power, as well as changes in market mix in some areas, where sales in higher-end communities represent a lower share of all activity.”
Home sales of $500,000 or more accounted for 76 percent of all sales in February 2019, up from 73.7 percent in January 2019 and up from 74.8 percent in February 2018, reported CoreLogic.