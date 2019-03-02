The number of Napa County homes sold in January dropped from 97 to 77 — or 20.6 percent — compared to the same month one year ago.
At the same time, the median price of those homes sold also dipped, from $605,000 to $565,000, according to new data released by CoreLogic.
It’s a trend that was reflected regionally, said the company.
“January marked the second consecutive month in which Bay Area home sales were the lowest for that month in 11 years,” said Andrew LePage, a CoreLogic analyst.
New data released by CoreLogic shows a total of 3,857 new and existing houses and condominiums were sold in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, Santa Clara, San Francisco, San Mateo, Solano and Sonoma counties in January 2019.
This number is down 27.8 percent month over month from 5,343 sales in December 2018 and down 14.9 percent year over year from 4,534 sales in January 2018.
“Many of the deals recorded last month reflect purchasing decisions made during the holidays, from Thanksgiving 2018 through early 2019,” LePage said.
Buyer enthusiasm during this period was dampened by a variety of forces including affordability constraints, stock market volatility, concerns home prices had peaked and uncertainty triggered by the partial federal government shutdown that began on Dec. 22, said the analyst.
“However, this January’s slowdown was likely tempered by a significant drop in mortgage rates that began in December, improving affordability at a time when inventory was up year over year,” he said.
Compared with December 2018, the annual decrease in home sales this January was lower in seven of the region’s nine counties.
Total January 2019 home sales in the San Francisco Bay Area were the lowest for that month in 11 years, since 3,586 homes were sold in January 2008.
Sales have fallen on a year-over-year basis the past eight consecutive months, with declines ranging from 0.2 percent in July 2018 to 21.6 percent in December.
Since 1988, the average change in San Francisco Bay Area home sales between December and January is a decline of 29.1 percent. January sales have ranged from a low of 3,586 in 2008, to a high of 8,298 in 2005. January 2019 sales were 33.1 percent below the January average of 5,770.
In January 2019, sales of newly built homes (detached houses and condos combined) were 56.6 percent below the month’s historical average, while resales were 30.3 percent below the month’s average. Ignoring the 2003-2006 housing boom that was fueled by risky home loans, January 2019 resales were 26.8 percent below the long-term average for the month.
The median price paid for all homes sold in the San Francisco Bay Area in January 2019 was $730,000, down 7 percent from $785,000 in December 2018 and up 2.2 percent from $714,500 in January 2018.
On a year-over-year basis, the median sale price has risen for 82 consecutive months (since April 2012). Those gains have been in the single digits each month since September 2018. June 2018 had the highest ever median sale price: $875,000.
“The 2.2 percent year-over-year gain in the Bay Area’s median sale price last month was the lowest in two years, dropping sharply from the median’s 13.8 percent annual increase in January 2018,” LePage said.
“The median’s smaller annual gains in recent months reflect much slower home sales amid year-over-year inventory gains. Changes in home prices this year will hinge largely on the direction of mortgage rates, inventory, jobs and incomes. Last month’s year-over-year declines in the median sale price in Alameda, Napa and San Mateo counties likely reflect, at least in part, a change in market mix, where a lower share of sales occurred in higher-cost areas.”
Home sales of $500,000 or more accounted for 73.7 percent of all sales in January 2019, down from 77.1 percent in December 2018 and up from 72.1 percent in January 2018.