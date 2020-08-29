Napa County home sales skyrocket in July; Median price also on the rise

A change in the mix of sales was one primary factor that pushed the median price higher in July, as sales of higher-priced properties continued to outpace sales of lower-priced homes.

Homes priced below $500,000, which made up 44 percent of total sales in the California market in June 2020, only comprised 40 percent of all sales in July 2020.

Sales of million-dollar properties, on the other hand, increased in market share to 20.4 percent in the most recent month compared with 18.1 percent in June 2020.

“Stronger sales of higher-priced properties continue to propel the statewide median home price, as those who tend to purchase more expensive homes are less impacted by the economic recession,” said CAR Senior Vice President and Chief Economist Leslie Appleton-Young.

“High demand in resort communities is another variable that’s fueling the increase in home prices, as a new wave of remote workers are leaving cities in search of more space and a healthier lifestyle in what used to be the second/vacation home market.”

Reflecting the rise in home prices, a monthly Google poll conducted by CAR in early August found that 54 percent of consumers said it is a good time to sell, up from 44 percent a month ago, and up from 52 percent a year ago.