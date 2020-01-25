Did you need a hotel room in Napa County this past year?
Chances are if you did, you paid an average of $337.22 per night. Depending on the month, room rates ranged from an average of low of $232 to an average high of $414 a night. Overall, Napa County hotel room rates increased 3.6 percent year-over-year.
Such are the statistics that data analyst STR reported for the year.
In addition to those numbers, Napa County hotel revenue rose 5.1 percent – to $446 million — in 2019 , according to STR.
Occupancy rose 2.3 percent – to 72.1 percent, said STR. The lowest occupancy average came in December – 54 percent. The highest occupancy month? September – at 81 percent.
“Napa County hotels continue to drive occupancy and rate at a steady pace, despite market challenges such as this fall’s Public Safety Power Shutdowns,” said Visit Napa Valley President and CEO Linsey Gallagher.
“We have seen RevPAR (revenue per available room) increase seven out the past eight years, outperforming national trends, and suggesting that Napa Valley continues to drive demand as one of the world’s best places to visit, work and live,” said Gallagher.
According to Gallagher, for 2020, STR forecasts that Napa County lodging occupancy will remain flat at 71.6 percent and the average daily room rate will rise 3.4 percent to $351.52.
While 2019 visitor numbers haven’t been released, Visit Napa Valley noted that in 2018 the Napa Valley welcomed 3.85 million visitors, who spent $2.23 billion and provided $85.1 million in tax relief to residents.
This represents an increase of 5.8 percent from 2016 ($80.4 million) for government entities throughout Napa County.
Nearly 70 percent of the $2.23 billion is generated from overnight hotel guests, who spent an average of $446 in Napa County per guest, per day. Taxes generated by the visitor industry include revenues from the transient occupancy tax (TOT/hotel tax), sales taxes and property and transfer taxes paid on lodging facilities.
The tourism industry remains the second largest employer in Napa County (after the wine industry), supporting the livelihood of an estimated 15,872 people in the community, with a combined payroll of $492 million.