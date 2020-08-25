Napa County jobless rate dips in July, but still historically high

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The unemployment rate in the Napa County was 10.4% in July, down from a revised 12.6% in June and above the year-ago estimate of 2.9%.

This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 13.7% for California and 10.5% percent for the nation during the same period, the Employment Development Department reported on Friday.

The number of people looking for jobs in Napa County stood at 7,600, a major increase compared to one year ago when the number was just 2,200.

Job categories with the most declines included farm, beverage manufacturing, transportation, warehousing and utilities and food service and drinking places.

Two job categories actually saw increases year-over-year: retail trade and education and health services.

Napa had the 17th lowest unemployment rate in the state, said the EDD. Usually, Marin County has the lowest rate, but this month Trinity and Lassen counties tied for top spot with an 8.6% jobless rate.

Solano County’s jobless rate was 12.4% and Sonoma County’s rate was 9.8%.

