You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Napa County property transactions recently recorded

Napa County property transactions recently recorded

{{featured_button_text}}

NAPA

2720 SONOMA ST. 3/12 $285,000 1 4,553 0.1

1401 EAST AVE. 4/7 $690,000 1 7,616 0.17

2024 FIRST ST. 4/22 $1,180,000 1 1934 8,539 0.2

1600 PUEBLO AVE. 4/1 $18,250,000 1 1972 122,839 2.82

As recorded at the Napa County Tax Assessor’s Office, 253-4459. Real property transactions reported may include partial interest transfers sales that are included with other properties and sales that are less any liens on property.

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Super Savings! Here Are Some Crazy Ways You Can Save Money!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News