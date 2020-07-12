Napa County property transactions recently recorded

-
NAPA
2720 SONOMA ST. 3/12 $285,000 1 4,553 0.1
1401 EAST AVE. 4/7 $690,000 1 7,616 0.17
2024 FIRST ST. 4/22 $1,180,000 1 1934 8,539 0.2
1600 PUEBLO AVE. 4/1 $18,250,000 1 1972 122,839 2.82
As recorded at the Napa County Tax Assessor’s Office, 253-4459. Real property transactions reported may include partial interest transfers sales that are included with other properties and sales that are less any liens on property.
