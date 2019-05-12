Napa
Address; Record Date; Sale Price; Bed; Bath; Sq Ft; Yr Blt; Lot Size;
133 Golden Gate Cir.; 2/22; $360,000; 2; 2; 864; 1991; 762;
359 Freeway Dr.; 3/1; $377,000; 2; 2; 1,200; 1984; 1,233;
73 Fountain Grove Cir.; 2/21; $494,500; 2; 2; 1,581; 1989; 2,448;
2697 Reuben Ct.; 2/28; $500,000; 3; 2; 1,619; 1960; 5,989;
7 Valley West Cir.; 3/13; $639,000; 3; 3; 1,825; 1989; 2,803;
68 Fairway Dr.; 3/11; $799,000; 2; 2; 1,126; 1970; 1,068;
588 Main St. #308; 3/8; $845,000; 2; 2; 1,584; 2009; 821;
840 Acorn Way; 2/27; $1,105,500; 3; 2; 1,301; 1979; 1,278;