Address; Record Date; Sale Price; Bed; Bath; Sq Ft; Yr Blt; Lot Size; Acres
Napa
3190 Vichy Ave.; 11/25; $660,000; 3; 2; 2,158; 1976; 45,843; 1.05
1105 La Grande Ave.; 12/2; $1,582,000; 3; 3; 2,173; 1976; 87,120; 2
Angwin
350 Brookside Dr.; 12/13; $1,470,000; 4; 4; 3,311; 1993; ; 1.87
Berryessa
1058 Arroyo Grande Dr.; 11/22; $270,000; 3; 2; 1,049; 2006; 12,628; 0.29
Calistoga
You have free articles remaining.
4036 Spring Mountain Rd.; 11/21; $1,825,000; 4; 4; 2,306; 1978; ; 2.77
Pope, Chiles, Wooden Valleys
555 Spur St.; 11/27; $189,000; 3; 2; 1,334; 2007; 18,804; 0.43
1130 Deputy Dr.; 11/22; $235,000; 3; 2; 1,524; 1982; 13,537; 0.31
2267 Stage Coach Canyon Rd.; 11/25; $248,500; 3; 2; 1,778; 1992; 29,343; 0.67
1414 Ink Grade Rd.; 12/6; $900,000; 3; 2; 1,512; 1983; ; 20.05
219 Knoll Pl.; 11/26; $1,400,000; 3; 3; 2,265; 1967; 19,411; 0.45
Southern County/Carneros
4139 Withers Rd.; 11/22; $450,000; 3; 2; 1,316; 1955; 68,389; 1.57