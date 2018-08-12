Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Napa County rural residential property transactions recently recorded

Residential property sales recorded

Address Record Date Sale Price Bed Bath Sq Ft Yr Blt Lot Size Acres

Napa

1022 Second Ave. 5/31 $480,000 3 2 925 1953 5,986 0.14

1123 La Londe Lane 6/22 $835,000 3 2 1,545 1941 42,545 0.98

1032 Petra Drive 5/25 $960,000 3 2 1,594 1960 21,974 0.5

3225 Vichy Ave. 6/12 $2,100,000 3 3 2,654 1969 37,303 0.86

1072 Darms Lane 6/18 $2,685,000 4 3 3,389 2006 43,500 1

Angwin

260 Cold Springs Road 6/11 $640,000 4 3 1,975 1966 0 0.5

Berryessa

548 Putah Creek Drive 6/4 $475,000 3 2 1,920 2000 10,762 0.25

7153 Berryessa Knoxville Rd 5/17 $1,565,000 4 3 3,849 2004 0 83.2

Calistoga

3002 Foothill Blvd. 5/22 $230,000 2 1 2,239 1954 0 7.51

3533 State Highway 128 5/18 $2,500,000 3 4 4,335 2008 0 6.99

Pope, Chiles, Wooden Valleys

230 Lariat St. 5/23 $220,000 4 2 1,778 2004 15,335 0.35

1959 Howell Mountain Rd 5/15 $400,000 3 3 984 1953 0 12.46

446 Country Club Lane 5/25 $499,000 3 3 1,936 1979 10,344 0.24

216 Knoll Place 5/25 $1,392,500 4 3 2,369 1987 16,551 0.38

Rutherford, Oakville

6091 Dry Creek Road 5/23 $1,535,000 3 3 2,500 2007 0 12

1484 S Whitehall Lane 5/15 $3,000,000 4 3 3,536 1989 0 2

789 White Lane 5/25 $4,295,000 4 4 2,889 1981 0 1

Commercial property sales recorded

Address Record Date Sale Price Sq Ft Lot Size

American Canyon

4115 Broadway 5/25 $425,000 0 16,136

Calistoga

1316 S Oak St 6/20 $1,575,000 2,271 29,087

Napa807 Soscol Ave. 6/20 $3,000,000 0 0

1910 First St. 5/31 $4,240,000 0 26,124

St. Helena

3100 Silverado Trail 6/18 $2,635,000 3,533 0

Residential multifamily sales recorded

Address Record Date Sale Price Units Yr Blt Lot Size Acres

Napa

2016 Second St. #A 6/12 $699,000 10,339 0.24

1954 Pine St. 6/1 $714,500 1 1900 6,672 0.15

Pope, Chiles, Wooden Valleys

1941 Capell Valley Road 6/12 $997,000 0 240

As recorded at the Napa County Tax Assessor’s Office, 253-4459. Real property transactions reported may include partial interest transfers sales that are included with other properties and sales that are less any liens on property.

