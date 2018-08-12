Napa County rural residential property transactions recently recorded
Residential property sales recorded
Address Record Date Sale Price Bed Bath Sq Ft Yr Blt Lot Size Acres
Napa
1022 Second Ave. 5/31 $480,000 3 2 925 1953 5,986 0.14
1123 La Londe Lane 6/22 $835,000 3 2 1,545 1941 42,545 0.98
1032 Petra Drive 5/25 $960,000 3 2 1,594 1960 21,974 0.5
3225 Vichy Ave. 6/12 $2,100,000 3 3 2,654 1969 37,303 0.86
1072 Darms Lane 6/18 $2,685,000 4 3 3,389 2006 43,500 1
Angwin
260 Cold Springs Road 6/11 $640,000 4 3 1,975 1966 0 0.5
Berryessa
548 Putah Creek Drive 6/4 $475,000 3 2 1,920 2000 10,762 0.25
7153 Berryessa Knoxville Rd 5/17 $1,565,000 4 3 3,849 2004 0 83.2
Calistoga
3002 Foothill Blvd. 5/22 $230,000 2 1 2,239 1954 0 7.51
3533 State Highway 128 5/18 $2,500,000 3 4 4,335 2008 0 6.99
Pope, Chiles, Wooden Valleys
230 Lariat St. 5/23 $220,000 4 2 1,778 2004 15,335 0.35
1959 Howell Mountain Rd 5/15 $400,000 3 3 984 1953 0 12.46
446 Country Club Lane 5/25 $499,000 3 3 1,936 1979 10,344 0.24
216 Knoll Place 5/25 $1,392,500 4 3 2,369 1987 16,551 0.38
Rutherford, Oakville
6091 Dry Creek Road 5/23 $1,535,000 3 3 2,500 2007 0 12
1484 S Whitehall Lane 5/15 $3,000,000 4 3 3,536 1989 0 2
789 White Lane 5/25 $4,295,000 4 4 2,889 1981 0 1
Commercial property sales recorded
Address Record Date Sale Price Sq Ft Lot Size
American Canyon
4115 Broadway 5/25 $425,000 0 16,136
Calistoga
1316 S Oak St 6/20 $1,575,000 2,271 29,087
Napa807 Soscol Ave. 6/20 $3,000,000 0 0
1910 First St. 5/31 $4,240,000 0 26,124
St. Helena
3100 Silverado Trail 6/18 $2,635,000 3,533 0
Residential multifamily sales recorded
Address Record Date Sale Price Units Yr Blt Lot Size Acres
Napa
2016 Second St. #A 6/12 $699,000 10,339 0.24
1954 Pine St. 6/1 $714,500 1 1900 6,672 0.15
Pope, Chiles, Wooden Valleys
1941 Capell Valley Road 6/12 $997,000 0 240