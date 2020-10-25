 Skip to main content
Napa County property transactions recently recorded

Napa County property transactions recently recorded

American Canyon

Address; Record Date; Sale Price; Bed; Bath; Sq Ft; Yr Blt; Lot Size; Acres

113 Los Altos; 7/17; $305,000; 3; 1; 987; 1954; 8,823; 0.2

621 Capra Drive; 8/4; $362,000; 3; 2; 1,288; 1970; 6,000; 0.14

125 Creekside Circle; 8/17; $400,000; 3; 2; 1,120; 1988; 4,572; 0.11

29 Joan Drive; 7/29; $430,000; 3; 2; 1,085; 1954; 7,109; 0.16

30 Alta Loma Drive; 8/5; $430,000; 3; 2; 1,433; 1955; 6,834; 0.16

266 Los Altos; 8/3; $450,000; 3; 2; 1,085; 1954; 7,836; 0.18

140 Los Altos; 8/3; $455,000; 3; 2; 987; 1954; 5,785; 0.13

408 Blanco St.; 8/7; $455,500; 3; 2; 1,092; 1970; ;

301 Donaldson Way; 8/10; $472,500; 3; 2; 1,080; 1968; 6,598; 0.15

141 Kimberly Drive; 8/11; $495,000; 3; 2; 1,316; 1970; ;

432 Blanco St.; 8/4; $510,000; 3; 2; 2,001; 1970; ;

122 Tuscan Oak Trail; 8/10; $570,000; 3; 2; 1,841; 2006; 5,500; 0.18

18 Pienza Drive; 8/10; $585,000; 3; 2; 1,859; 2002; 5,472;

237 Folland Drive; 8/5; $586,500; 4; 3; 1,886; 1987; ;

211 Sheffield Way; 8/26; $615,000; 4; 3; 2,003; 1987; ;

623 Chaucer Lane; 7/17; $625,000; 3; 3; 1,941; 1990; 8,298; 0.19

60 Palazzo Way; 8/11; $630,000; 5; 3; 2,746; 2003; 8,183; 0.19

561 Cattail Drive; 7/23; $635,000; 4; 3; 2,716; 2001; 6,540;

146 Gadwall St.; 8/4; $660,000; 2; 2; 2,132; 2004; 8,331; 0.19

3 Via La Morra; 8/11; $695,000; 4; 3; 2,370; 2003; 9,920; 0.23

43 Pelleria Drive; 7/23; $705,000; 5; 3; 2,746; 2003; 6,318; 0.15

544 Granite Springs Way; 7/6; $705,000; 4; 4; 2,969; 2005; 5,000;

199 Hearthstone Drive; 8/6; $710,000; 4; 3; 3,165; 2006; 5,432; 0.12

14 Goldeneye Court; 7/24; $725,000; 4; 3; 2,877; 2004; 10,481;

308 Wetlands Edge Road; 7/31; $735,000; 4; 4; 3,302; 2003; 8,106; 0.19

210 Sorrento Lane; 7/31; $770,000; 4; 4; 2,999; 2012; 7,360; 0.17

70 Sarcedo Way; 8/13; $800,000; 4; 4; 4,088; 2004; 7,068; 0.16

111 Hallmark Lane; 8/7; $820,000; 5; 5; 4,059; 2006; 6,140; 0.14

As recorded at the Napa County Tax Assessor’s Office, 253-4459. Real property transactions reported may include partial interest transfers sales that are included with other properties and sales that are less any liens on property.

