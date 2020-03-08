Napa County property transactions recently recorded

Napa
1144 Mt George Ave.; 1/21; $515,000; 2; 1; 1,240; 1955; 34,086; 0.78
1513 Estee Ave.; 12/20; $799,000; 3; 1; 1,274; 1955; 14,007; 0.32
4175 E Third Ave.; 12/31; $1,030,000; 3; 3; 2,267; 1969; 45,302; 1.04
1311 Orchard Ave.; 12/23; $1,125,000; 3; 2; 1,563; 1955; 14,044; 0.32
1009 Third Ave.; 12/27; $1,195,000; 4; 2; 1,793; 1965; 41,483; 0.95
1114 Monticello Rd.; 12/23; $1,200,000; 2; 2; 1,406; 1928; 22,183; 0.51
1109 Fourth Ave.; 12/30; $1,320,000; 3; 3; 2,816; 1982; ; 1.03
2015 Coombsville Rd.; 12/31; $1,375,000; 3; 2; 1,878; 1990; 71,920; 1.87
1590 Mckinley Rd.; 12/20; $1,575,000; 2; 2; 1,699; 1940; 217,800; 5
Pope, Chiles, Wooden Valleys
126 Mustang Ct.; 12/12; $247,000; 3; 2; 1,742; 2001; 14,406; 0.33
22 Sorrel Ct.; 12/17; $420,000; 3; 2; 1,464; 1990; 10,572; 0.24
Southern County/Carneros
1708 Los Carneros Ave.; 12/17; $650,000; 3; 1; 1,926; 1952; 87,120; 2
Angwin
280 Mcreynolds Dr.; 11/25; $413,000; 3; 2; 1,687; 1977; 14,626; 0.34
39 Goodwells Ave.; 12/30; $1,100,000; 4; 4; 4,193; 1951; ; 2.06
Berryessa
136 Berryessa Dr.; 1/8; $250,000; 2; 2; 1,080; 2005; 11,871; 0.27
139 Berryessa Dr.; 12/17; $320,000; 3; 1; 1,020; 1962; 8,250; 0.19
1074 Headlands Dr.; 12/23; $335,000; 2; 2; 1,184; 2001; 9,306; 0.21
Calistoga
3028 Myrtledale Rd.; 1/22; $715,000; 3; 1; 1,028; 1955; 24,004; 0.55
As recorded at the Napa County Tax Assessor’s Office, 253-4459. Real property transactions reported may include partial interest transfers sales that are included with other properties and sales that are less any liens on property.