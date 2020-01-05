Address Record Date Sale Price Bed Bath Sq Ft Yr Blt Lot Size Acres
Napa
3500 Mt Veeder Rd. 10/31 $580,000 3 2 900 1981 2.37
1321 Orchard Ave. 10/18 $815,000 3 2 1,256 1954 17,102 0.39
1064 Berry Ln. 11/8 $820,000 4 2 1,756 1910 42,074 0.97
1044 Fourth Ave. 11/15 $1,635,000 5 4 1,760 1971 33,097 0.76
2060 Hoffman Ln. 11/1 $1,705,000 2 3 1,913 1980 2.5
1166 Monticello Rd. 10/22 $2,000,000 3 2 1,639 1942 183,823 4.22
1173 Darms Ln. 11/1 $2,100,000 4 3 2,654 2002 2
5200 Silverado Trl. 10/31 $2,650,000 4 4 2,006 1973 2.16
Angwin
450 Eastern Ave. 10/28 $650,000 5 6 4,113 1967 35,462 0.81
520 Linda Falls Terrace 11/5 $685,000 4 3 1,904 1968 34,438 0.79
Berryessa
209 Manzanita Ln. 10/17 $287,500 3 2 985 2003 12,498 0.29
1076 Eastridge Dr. 10/16 $290,000 3 2 1,152 1974 13,112 0.3
1045 Arroyo Grande Dr. 10/18 $350,000 3 2 1,410 1990 22,278 0.51
211 Berryessa Dr. 10/21 $350,000 2 2 902 1964 10,192 0.23
110 Poppy Ln. 11/4 $359,000 2 2 1,620 2002 9,030 0.21
548 Putah Creek Dr. 11/5 $385,000 3 2 1,920 2000 10,762 0.25
Pope, Chiles, Wooden Valleys
7877 Butts Canyon Rd. 10/23 $510,000 2 1 884 1953 9.11
180 Knoll Pl. 11/1 $1,150,000 3 2 2,388 1967 18,116 0.42
258 Via Monte 10/16 $1,560,000 3 3 2,103 1972 25,331 0.58
432 Dutch Henry Canyon Rd. 10/28 $2,100,000 3 3 2,880 1983 60
Rutherford, Oakville
6204 Dry Creek Rd. 11/1 $1,100,000 3 2 1,528 1956 51
1131 Rutherford Rd. 10/28 $1,220,000 4 2 1,638 1955 10,063 0.23
2929 White Sulphur Springs Rd. 10/25 $4,200,000 3 4 3,585 1992 1.06
Southern County/Carneros
2105 Cuttings Wharf Rd. 10/24 $998,000 2 1 1,333 1958 43,329 0.99
4116 Mckinnon Rd. 10/17 $1,180,000 3 3 2,285 1940 0.73
1601 South Ave. 10/18 $1,523,000 3 2 1,713 1979 3.4