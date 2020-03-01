Napa County property transactions recently recorded

Napa
Address; Record Date; Sale Price; Bed; Bath; Sq Ft; Yr Blt; Lot Size;
132 Golden Gate Cir.; 12/27; $295,000; 1; ; 628; 1991; 608;
38 Village Parkway.; 12/20; $315,000; 1; 1; 676; 1985; 613;
74 Village Pkwy.; 12/31; $332,000; 1; 1; 676; 1985; 771;
3479 Valle Verde Dr.; 1/6; $389,000; 2; ; 970; 1972; 1,008;
23 Bridgegate Way; 12/19; $400,000; 2; 3; 1,033; 1998; 476;
3504 Shelter Creek Dr.; 1/15; $405,000; 2; 2; 1,315; 1972; 1,844;
3624 Shelter Creek Dr.; 1/15; $415,000; 3; 2; 1,350; 1973; 1,939;
You have free articles remaining.
156 Valley Oak Dr.; 1/10; $480,000; 3; 3; 1,154; 2006; 845;
8 Vanessa Ct.E; 12/27; $485,000; 2; 2; 1,501; 1987; 1,359;
1840 Sutter Ct.; 1/8; $499,000; 2; 2; 1,275; 1983; 4,139;
241 Frederick Dr.; 1/7; $555,000; 2; 2; 1,428; 1978; 4,563;
72 Fountain Grove Cir.; 12/27; $590,000; 2; 2; 1,470; 1989; 2,412;
1704 Third St.; 12/20; $859,000; 3; 4; 1,483; 2019; 698;
933 Augusta Cir; .12/18; $1,325,000; 2; 2; 1,956; 1994; 2,384;
Calistoga
1428 N. Oak St.; 10/25; $410,000; 3; 2; 1,228; 1987; 861;
Yountville
6600 Yount St. #006; 12/17; $645,000; 2; 2; 1,050; 1984; 778;
As recorded at the Napa County Tax Assessor’s Office, 253-4459. Real property transactions reported may include partial interest transfers sales that are included with other properties and sales that are less any liens on property.