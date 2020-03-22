Napa County property transactions recently recorded

American Canyon
145 Kimberly Dr.; 2/5; $361,500; 3; 2; 1,092; 1970; 6,000;
95 Deerpark Ln.; 2/3; $375,000; 3; 2; 1,344; 1988; 4,960; 0.11
30 Sequoia Grove Way; 1/24; $669,000; 4; 3; 2,811; 2005; 5,000;
107 Sonoma Creek Way; 1/31; $678,000; 4; 3; 2,829; 2007; 5,000;
123 Horizon Way; 1/31; $700,000; 5; 5; 3,182; 2007; 5,282; 0.16
83 Peacock Cir.; 1/31; $708,000; 5; 3; 3,301; 2002; 8,507; 0.2
79 Sarcedo Way; 1/31; $780,000; 4; 3; 3,785; 2004; 7,272; 0.17
St. Helena
1636 Voorhees Cir.; 2/7; $385,500; 2; 2; 1,136; 1994; 7,229; 0.17
1638 Madrona Ave.; 2/4; $950,000; 2; 1; 1,136; 1946; 4,937; 0.11
1305 Stockton St.; 10/16; $1,535,000; 2; 1; 1,056; 1902; 9,762; 0.22
Yountville
2 Burgundy Way; 2/3; $895,000; 2; 2; 1,218; 1990; 2,653; 0.06
1885 Mulberry St.; 1/24; $1,305,000; 3; 2; 1,581; 1973; 7,602; 0.17
As recorded at the Napa County Tax Assessor’s Office, 253-4459. Real property transactions reported may include partial interest transfers sales that are included with other properties and sales that are less any liens on property.