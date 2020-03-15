Napa County property transactions recently recorded

You are the owner of this article.
Napa

Address; Record Date; Sale Price; Bed; Bath; Sq Ft; Yr Blt; Lot Size; Acres

1800 Park Ave.; 1/27; $367,500; 2; 1; 1,176; 1949; 5,907; 0.14

2347 Barry St.; 2/7; $388,000; 3; 2; 1,020; 1957; 5,408; 0.12

660 Silverado Trail; 1/31; $400,000; 2; 1; 1,225; 1942; 7,270; 0.17

2907 Kilburn Ave.; 2/7; $470,000; 2; 1; 765; 1941; 5,937; 0.14

171 Homewood Ave.; 1/27; $500,000; 3; 1; 855; 1941; 5,044; 0.12

2651 Old Sonoma Rd.; 2/11; $512,000; 3; 2; 1,573; 1955; 5,476; 0.13

2135 Unbridled Ct.; 2/6; $515,000; 2; 3; 1,682; 2005; 2,012;

3576 Jefferson St.; 2/11; $519,000; 3; 2; 1,261; 1958; 7,649; 0.18

3212 Stuart Way; 2/12; $525,000; 3; 2; 1,152; 1958; 5,400; 0.13

1732 York St.; 1/24; $535,000; 2; 2; 1,013; 1890; 5,541; 0.13

3812 Lassen St.; 2/7; $559,000; 3; 2; 1,365; 1963; 5,959; 0.14

2528 Macmillan St.; 2/7; $567,500; 3; 2; 1,107; 1960; 6,150; 0.14

4452 Moffitt Dr.; 1/30; $595,000; 3; 2; 1,324; 1971; 6,116; 0.14

805 Omaha Ct.; 2/6; $621,000; 3; 3; 2,039; 2005; 3,883;

2139 Laurel St.; 2/11; $634,000; 3; 2; 1,816; 1910; 8,864; 0.2

220 S Jefferson St.; 1/30; $640,000; 3; 3; 2,889; 1941; 7,137; 0.16

479 Cross St.; 2/11; $642,000; 3; 2; 999; 1900; 4,251; 0.1

891 Saratoga Dr.; 1/31; $660,000; 3; 3; 1,375; 2017; 3,004; 0.07

2933 Laurel St.; 1/31; $680,000; 3; 2; 1,826; 1947; 8,833; 0.2

177 Kaanapali Dr.; 1/10; $780,000; 4; 3; 2,930; 1984; 12,583; 0.29

491 Seymour St.; 1/31; $935,000; 3; 2; 1,876; 1936; 5,031; 0.12

5 Tonya Ln.; 2/10; $2,575,000; 4; 3; ; ; ; 0.82

As recorded at the Napa County Tax Assessor’s Office, 253-4459. Real property transactions reported may include partial interest transfers sales that are included with other properties and sales that are less any liens on property.

