Napa County property transactions recently recorded

Address; Record Date; Sale Price; Bed; Bath; Sq Ft; Yr Blt; Lot Size; Acres
Napa
2045 Monticello Road; 3/3; $688,000; 3; 2; 1,150; 1910; 26,995; 0.62
2239 First Ave.; 3/24; $1,060,000; 2; 2; 1,782; 1983; 101,680; 2.25
2670 Atlas Peak Road; 3/17; $2,559,000; 3; 4; 2,718; 1982; ; 5.2
3071 North Ave.; 3/3; $3,225,000; 5; 6; 4,300; 2017; ; 1.62
4128 E Third Ave.; 3/9; $5,950,000; 10; 12; 5,904; 2014; ; 3.93
Pope, Chiles, Wooden Valleys
2574 Harness Drive; 3/26; $158,000; 3; 2; 1,268; 1991; 11,765; 0.27
467 Country Club Lane; 3/20; $333,000; 2; 3; 2,322; 1979; 10,149; 0.23
1771 Wooden Valley Road; 3/20; $435,000; 2; 1; 763; 1930; 38,129; 0.88
10 Catalpa Court; 3/20; $610,000; 3; 4; 2,662; 1986; 10,836; 0.25
2650 Silverado Trail; 3/24; $2,000,000; 2; 2; 1,801; 2002; 38,511; 0.88
Angwin
90 Cold Springs Road; 3/27; $376,500; 5; 3; 2,908; 1965; ; 5.33
340 Tobin Ave.; 3/26; $675,000; 3; 1; 1,638; 1952; ; 4.6
170 Edgewood Place; 3/17; $825,000; 3; 2; 3,096; 1974; 44,993; 1.03
Berryessa
169 Berryessa Drive; 3/19; $4,000; 2; 1; 1,040; 1983; 8,782; 0.2
1085 Headlands Drive; 3/25; $537,500; 4; 3; 3,031; 1994; 10,164; 0.23
Calistoga
20 Rosedale Road; 3/23; $2,100,000; 4; 5; 2,105; 1989; 41,831; 0.96
Rutherford, Oakville
1560 Silverado Trail; 3/27; $2,200,000; 4; 4; ; ; ; 0.99
Southern County/Carneros
1053 Cuttings Wharf Road; 3/6; $1,775,000; 3; 2; 2,218; 1988; ; 5.48
St. Helena
1071 Bale Lane; 3/23; $2,220,000; 6; 4; 889; 1940; ; 1.59
As recorded at the Napa County Tax Assessor’s Office, 253-4459. Real property transactions reported may include partial interest transfers sales that are included with other properties and sales that are less any liens on property.
