Napa County property transactions recently recorded

Address; Record Date; Sale Price; Bed; Bath; Sq Ft; Yr Blt; Lot Size; Acres

Napa

2045 Monticello Road; 3/3; $688,000; 3; 2; 1,150; 1910; 26,995; 0.62

2239 First Ave.; 3/24; $1,060,000; 2; 2; 1,782; 1983; 101,680; 2.25

2670 Atlas Peak Road; 3/17; $2,559,000; 3; 4; 2,718; 1982; ; 5.2

3071 North Ave.; 3/3; $3,225,000; 5; 6; 4,300; 2017; ; 1.62

4128 E Third Ave.; 3/9; $5,950,000; 10; 12; 5,904; 2014; ; 3.93

Pope, Chiles, Wooden Valleys

2574 Harness Drive; 3/26; $158,000; 3; 2; 1,268; 1991; 11,765; 0.27

467 Country Club Lane; 3/20; $333,000; 2; 3; 2,322; 1979; 10,149; 0.23

1771 Wooden Valley Road; 3/20; $435,000; 2; 1; 763; 1930; 38,129; 0.88

10 Catalpa Court; 3/20; $610,000; 3; 4; 2,662; 1986; 10,836; 0.25

2650 Silverado Trail; 3/24; $2,000,000; 2; 2; 1,801; 2002; 38,511; 0.88

Angwin

90 Cold Springs Road; 3/27; $376,500; 5; 3; 2,908; 1965; ; 5.33

340 Tobin Ave.; 3/26; $675,000; 3; 1; 1,638; 1952; ; 4.6

170 Edgewood Place; 3/17; $825,000; 3; 2; 3,096; 1974; 44,993; 1.03

Berryessa

169 Berryessa Drive; 3/19; $4,000; 2; 1; 1,040; 1983; 8,782; 0.2

1085 Headlands Drive; 3/25; $537,500; 4; 3; 3,031; 1994; 10,164; 0.23

Calistoga

20 Rosedale Road; 3/23; $2,100,000; 4; 5; 2,105; 1989; 41,831; 0.96

Rutherford, Oakville

1560 Silverado Trail; 3/27; $2,200,000; 4; 4; ; ; ; 0.99

Southern County/Carneros

1053 Cuttings Wharf Road; 3/6; $1,775,000; 3; 2; 2,218; 1988; ; 5.48

St. Helena

1071 Bale Lane; 3/23; $2,220,000; 6; 4; 889; 1940; ; 1.59

As recorded at the Napa County Tax Assessor’s Office, 253-4459. Real property transactions reported may include partial interest transfers sales that are included with other properties and sales that are less any liens on property.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register.

