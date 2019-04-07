Napa
Address; Record Date; Sale Price; Bed; Bath; Sq Ft; Yr Blt; Lot Size;
3 Golden Gate Circle; 1/31; $298,000; 1; 1; 628; 1989; 591;
36 Belvedere Ct; .1/18; $338,000; 2; 2; 960; 1972; 1,034;
70 Belvedere Ct.; 1/25; $430,000; 3; 2; 1,178; 1979; 1,906;
1314 Mckinstry St. #3075; 1/25; $450,000; 1; 1; 657; 2008; 607;
202 Valley Oak Dr.; 1/25; $475,000; 3; 3; 1,269; 2011; 874;
2465 Cabernet St.; 2/6; $505,000; 3; 2; 1,226; 1975; 2,763;
59 Valley Club Circle; 2/21; $640,000; 2; 2; 1,434; 1986; 2,330;
44 Fairway Dr.; 1/28; $735,000; 2; 2; 1,126; 1970; 1,054;