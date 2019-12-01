Address; Record Date; Sale Price; Bed; Bath; Sq Ft; Yr Blt; Lot Size;
Napa; ; ; ; ; ; ; ;
2871 La Homa Ct.; 10/14; $250,000; 2; 2; 1,054; 1987; 1,003;
3528 Shelter Creek Dr.; 9/26; $420,000; 3; 2; 1,315; 1972; 1,900;
745 Marsh Ct.; 9/24; $425,000; 2; 2; 1,204; 1978; 1,292;
2061 Polley Dr.; 9/24; $503,000; 2; 3; 1,232; 1982; 2,201;
1162 Walnut St.; 9/19; $529,000; 2; 2; 1,268; 1975; 1,696;
You have free articles remaining.
43 Fountain Grove Cir.; 9/30; $530,000; 2; 2; 1,470; 1989; 1,879;
13 Fountain Grove Cir.; 3/15; $535,000; 3; 3; 1,599; 1988; 1,798;
220 Frederick Dr.; 10/1; $559,000; 2; 2; 1,466; 1978; 5,676;
588 Main St. #214; 10/11; $760,000; 1; 1; 938; 2009; 833;
1600 Atlas Peak Rd. #357; 10/7; $800,000; 2; 2; 988; 1968; 809;
765 Cottage Dr.; 10/7; $827,500; 2; 2; 1,004; 1972; 885;
320 Alta Mesa Cir.; 10/15; $1,200,000; 3; 3; 2,731; 1998; 5,035;