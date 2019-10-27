Napa
Address; Record Date; Sale Price; Bed; Bath; Sq Ft; Yr Blt; Lot Size; ; ;
2593 Pacific St.; 9/11; $285,000; 2; 1; 836; 1943; 7,464; ; ;
241 Homewood Ave.; 9/12; $489,000; 2; 1; 827; 1941; 5,376; ; ;
2092 Russell St.; 8/29; $505,000; 3; 1; 1,596; 1956; 6,915; ; ;
2891 Kilburn Ave.; 9/4; $510,000; 2; 1; 747; 1941; 6,059; ; ;
260 Homewood Ave.; 9/13; $510,000; 2; 1; 861; 1941; ; ; ;
2440 Adrian St.; 8/23; $515,000; 3; 2; 1,416; 1962; 7,792; ; ;
2716 Elm St.; 9/4; $519,000; 3; 1; 1,069; 1958; 5,400; ; ;
2336 England Lane; 8/19; $545,000; 3; 2; 1,292; 1966; 8,578; ; ;
8 Nottingham Ct.; 9/4; $550,000; 3; 2; 1,669; 1994; 6,532; ; ;
2329 Roberto St.; 9/5; $554,000; 3; 2; 1,243; 1956; 5,806; ; ;
3657 Harkness St.; 9/9; $560,000; 3; 2; 1,261; 1961; 5,946; ; ;
4488 Moffitt Drive; 8/22; $565,000; 3; 2; 1,100; 1970; 6,153; ; ;
1090 Cayetano Drive; 8/26; $575,000; 4; 2; 1,332; 1971; 6,902; ; ;
2436 Yajome St.; 9/3; $593,000; 3; 2; 1,446; 1966; 6,000; ; ;
491 Seymour St.; 9/4; $595,000; 3; 2; 1,876; 1936; 5,031; ; ;
2441 Carriage Place; 8/29; $595,000; 3; 2; 1,698; 1978; 6,668; ; ;
2075 Seville Drive; 9/5; $599,000; 4; 2; 1,171; 1966; 6,000; ; ;
540 Foothill Blvd; 8/28; $600,000; 3; 1; 1,478; 1950; 5,765; ; ;
3121 Piedmont Ave.; 8/27; $610,000; 3; 2; 1,266; 1955; 6,116; ; ;
2216 Essex St.; 9/16; $614,000; 4; 2; 1,216; 1959; 6,654; ; ;
501 Kent St.; 8/19; $615,000; 4; 3; 1,563; 1987; 6,683; ; ;
1072 Terrace Drive; 9/4; $615,000; 3; 2; 1,600; 1989; ; ; ;
3627 Baxter Ave.; 8/30; $619,000; 3; 2; 1,639; 1962; 6,419; ; ;
1664 E St.; 9/10; $625,000; 2; 1; 1,431; 1907; 10,500; ; ;
2586 Harvest Lane; 9/4; $630,000; 3; 3; 1,771; 1990; 5,904; ; ;
4185 Burgundy Way; 8/20; $645,000; 4; 2; 1,549; 1973; 6,339; ; ;
2478 Redwood Road; 8/19; $665,000; 4; 3; 1,957; 1970; 8,441; ; ;
8 Winestone Ct.; 9/12; $665,000; 3; 2; 1,579; 1990; 8,607; ; ;
1717 Brown St.; 9/13; $667,000; 2; 1; 852; 1937; 5,817; ; ;
2933 Hilltop Drive; 8/19; $675,000; 3; 2; 1,838; 1951; 8,775; ; ;
1044 Charlson Way; 8/20; $690,000; 3; 2; 1,644; 1988; 7,700; ; ;
You have free articles remaining.
1460 Sherman Ave.; 8/19; $699,000; 4; 3; 2,304; 1966; 7,200; ; ;
1021 Easum Drive; 8/27; $699,000; 3; 3; 1,998; 1992; 6,417; ; ;
2725 Laurel St.; 9/3; $699,000; 2; 1; 1,329; 1950; 14,400; ; ;
2578 Wine Country Ave.; 8/30; $715,000; 4; 3; 2,297; 1991; 5,299; ; ;
1681 Paulson Way; 9/13; $720,000; 4; 3; 2,150; 1973; 5,982; ; ;
59 Summerbrooke Circle; 9/6; $720,000; 3; 3; 2,181; ; 4,482; ; ;
2040 Redwood Road; 9/6; $727,000; 2; 1; 1,402; 1950; 20,069; ; ;
179 Moss Lane; 8/22; $732,500; 4; 3; 1,973; 1998; 4,467; ; ;
4064 Escuela Drive; 8/29; $750,000; 4; 2; 1,710; 1952; 11,498; ; ;
1031 Charlson Way; 8/22; $775,000; 4; 3; 1,887; 1988; 13,358; ; ;
2595 Wine Country Ave.; 9/12; $780,000; 4; 3; 2,121; 1996; 6,178; ; ;
2564 Rollingwood Drive; 9/3; $785,000; 3; 2; 1,844; 1965; 9,922; ; ;
3612 Idlewild Ave.; 9/10; $790,000; 4; 2; 1,714; 1961; 5,907; ; ;
9 Musante Lane; 8/23; $818,000; 3; 3; 2,106; 1996; 13,118; ; ;
657 Balboa Way; 9/9; $830,000; 3; 2; 1,708; 1969; 17,436; ; ;
125 Sage Way; 9/4; $840,000; 4; 3; 2,777; 2001; 5,919; ; ;
68 Black Walnut Lane; 8/30; $848,500; 4; 3; ; 2019; 5,830; ; ;
231 Saffron Ct.; 9/16; $880,000; 3; 2; 2,227; 2014; 6,544; ; ;
3409 Scenic Drive; 9/4; $880,000; 4; 3; 2,128; 1980; 10,459; ; ;
40 St. Francis Circle; 8/19; $889,000; 4; 3; 2,854; 1989; 9,904; ; ;
3181 Tiffanie Lane; 9/12; $899,000; 2; 3; 2,730; 1996; 12,456; ; ;
3760 Cano Ct.; 9/12; $905,000; 4; 3; 2,128; 1977; 13,154; ; ;
1032 Bella Drive; 9/12; $920,000; 3; 2; 1,935; 1985; 14,400; ; ;
1155 La Homa Drive; 9/13; $1,000,000; 3; 2; 1,868; 1963; 11,209; ; ;
112 Griffen Lane; 9/4; $1,000,000; 4; 3; 2,454; 2000; 10,495; ; ;
51 Syar Drive; 9/13; $1,100,000; 3; 2; 2,410; 1972; 16,474; ; ;
12 Maidu Ct.; 9/13; $1,140,000; 4; 3; 2,137; 1985; 30,795; ; ;
78 S Newport Drive; 9/6; $1,220,000; 3; 3; 2,129; 1995; 5,000; ; ;
1876 Silverado Trail; 9/11; $1,270,000; 3; 3; 3,053; 1948; ; ; ;
1234 Arroyo Sarco; 8/23; $1,735,000; 4; 3; 2,521; 1964; 27,961; ; ;
651 Montecito Blvd.; 8/23; $2,100,000; 3; 4; 3,606; 1990; 46,609; ; ;
161 Canyon Place; 9/10; $2,150,000; 4; 3; 4,440; 1999; 17,549; ; ;
Address; Record Date; Sale Price; Bed; Bath; Sq Ft; Yr Blt; Lot Size; ; ;