Address; Record Date; Sale Price; Bed; Bath; Sq Ft; Yr Blt; Lot Size

20 Bromley Court; 8/13; $665,000; 3; 2; 1,629; 1959; 13,989

2773 Clifford St.; 7/19; $665,000; 3; 2; 1,534; 1972; 7,078

206 S Seymour St.; 7/19; $669,000; 3; 1; 1,464; 1949; 8,238

3955 Briarwood St.; 7/12; $685,000; 3; 2; 1,468; 1968; 6,673

3973 Dunhill St.; 7/17; $692,000; 3; 2; 1,474; 1971; 9,816

1073 Broadmoor Drive; 8/7; $695,000; 3; 2; 1,170; 1957; 9,926

3301 Shadow Hill Lane; 7/17; $697,000; 3; 2; 1,644; 1988; 7,754

3978 Raleigh St.; 7/15; $710,000; 4; 2; 1,546; 1968; 6,753

4238 Presidio Way; 7/16; $715,000; 4; 3; 1,968; 1973; 7,948

1033 Ermine St.; 7/24; $729,000; 3; 2; 1,788; 2008; 5,246

4105 Primrose Way; 7/16; $730,000; 4; 3; 2,297; 1991; 5,359

1519 Meek Ave.; 7/23; $730,000; 3; 3; 2,147; 1959; 6,662

2555 Darroch Court; 8/14; $740,000; 4; 3; 2,128; 1976; 12,614

887 Liberty Drive; 8/7; $742,000; 4; 3; 2,189; 2001; 5,184

3982 Lucero St.; 7/10; $745,000; 3; 2; 2,015; 2005; 6,245

3579 Twin Oaks Drive; 8/16; $750,000; 4; 3; 2,102; 1973; 9,537

1600 Rainier Ave.; 8/6; $755,000; 4; 2; 2,810; 1956; 9,322

4516 Stillson St.; 8/14; $755,000; 3; 3; 2,001; 1991; 5,208

1015 Hagen Road; 8/8; $765,000; 3; 3; 1,838; 1968; 15,374

28 Harvard Lane; 7/25; $774,000; 4; 3; 1,747; 1956; 10,492

1022 McCormick Lane; 7/26; $775,000; 3; 3; 2,277; 1957; 16,999

1203 Cayetano Drive; 7/24; $780,000; 4; 3; 2,067; 2000; 8,926

3560 Argyle St.; 8/9; $785,000; 4; 3; 2,001; 1971; 8,650

1031 Terrace Drive; 8/16; $788,000; 3; 2; 1,947; 1930; 9,889

28 Blackberry Drive; 8/13; $795,000; 4; 3; 2,768; 1999; 4,261

3425 Scenic Drive; 8/15; $800,000; 3; 2; 1,659; 1980; 10,494

1750 Coleman St.; 8/20; $827,500; 3; 2; 804; 1915; 8,087

567 Seymour St.; 7/31; $830,000; 3; 2; 1,380; 1940; 6,720

2067 W Lincoln Ave.; 7/10; $840,000; 3; 3; 1,597; 1957; 10,424

1433 Center St.; 8/6; $841,000; 3; 1; 986; 1898; 4,710

3315 Covey Court; 8/2; $849,000; 4; 2; 1,859; 1979; 15,977

1011 Wyatt Ave.; 7/25; $850,000; 3; 3; 2,309; 2013; 5,611

347 St. Andrews Drive; 7/12; $859,000; 3; 3; 2,743; 1977; 9,854

3993 Lucero St.; 7/22; $875,000; 4; 4; 3,493; 2005; 7,001

147 Almond Ave.; 7/30; $875,000; 2; 3; 1,800; 1940; 14,023

1126 Deerfield Drive; 7/23; $889,000; 4; 2; 1,873; 1981; 10,322

2259 Third St.; 8/12; $895,000; 3; 2; 1,352; 1920; 6,040

605 Patchett St.; 7/26; $897,000; 4; 2; 2,669; 1929; 6,960

22 Sea Breeze Court; 7/31; $905,000; 4; 3; 2,077; 1995; 5,125

1876 Brown St.; 7/22; $920,000; 3; 2; 1,696; 1900; 6,906

1188 La Homa Drive; 8/2; $965,000; 3; 3; 2,290; 2008; 10,500

141 Riordan Lane; 7/31; $1,062,500; 5; 4; 2,844; 2018; 9,137

2118 Oak St.; 8/14; $1,094,000; 2; 2; 1,348; 1920; 6,450

3323 Linda Mesa Way; 7/15; $1,125,000; 3; 2; 1,659; 1980 ;

426 Troon Drive; 7/12; $1,165,000; 3; 3; 2,195; 1990; 11,051

3350 Crestview Way; 7/15; $1,180,000; 4; 3; 2,691; 1980; 15,985

199 Skylark Way; 7/23; $1,225,000; 4; 3; 2,949; 2011; 8,401

1175 Wyatt Ave.; 8/15; $1,279,000; 3; 4; 2,405; 2019; 7,562

10 Reno Court; 7/19; $1,295,000; 4; 2; 2,827; 2001 ;

38 Peninsula Court; 8/1; $1,300,000; 2; 2; 1,855; 1996; 5,610

34 Lighthouse Court; 8/12; $1,315,500; 3; 2; 1,891; 1990; 5,629

1043 La Quinta Court; 7/24; $1,346,500; 4; 4; 3,107; 1982; 19,001

1533 G St.; 8/1; $1,350,000; 4; 3; 2,013; 1897; 5,490

1238 Andersen Ranch Lane; 7/25; $1,367,000; 4; 4; 2,678; 2019; 11,674

361 Troon Drive; 7/26; $1,368,500; 3; 3; 2,195; 1990; 8,846

329 Troon Drive; 8/8; $1,425,000; 4; 3; 3,082; 1990; 9,784

1232 Andersen Ranch Lane; 8/8; $1,488,000; 4; 4; 3,633; 2019; 12,291

1246 Andersen Ranch Lane; 7/10; $1,582,000; 4; 4; 3,633; 2019; 13,131

642 Chaparral Circle; 7/26; $2,350,000; 1; 4; 3,984; 1999 ;

597 Montecito Blvd.; 7/26; $2,400,000; 5; 3; 3,997; 1960; 59,365

As recorded at the Napa County Tax Assessor’s Office, 253-4459. Real property transactions reported may include partial interest transfers sales that are included with other properties and sales that are less any liens on property.

