Napa County property transactions recently recorded

Napa

Address; Record Date; Sale Price; Bed; Bath; Sq Ft; Yr Blt; Lot Size; Acres

718 Pueblo Ave. #2; 2/12; $355,000; 2; 1; 840; 1982; 2,992; 0.07

3444 Willis Dr.; 1/29; $359,000; 2; 2; 958; 1972; 868; 0.02

1026 Marina Dr.; 1/27; $375,000; 2; 2; 943; 1974; 427; 0.01

984 Marina Dr.; 2/6; $445,000; 3; 3; 1,408; 1975; 610; 0.01

107 Firefly Ln.; 2/12; $450,000; 3; 4; 1,530; 2010; 704; 0.02

595 Rainbow Dr.; 2/12; $552,000; 2; 3; 1,587; 1981; 3,015; 0.07

1600 Atlas Peak Rd. #357; 1/28; $835,000; 2; 2; 988; 1968; 809; 0.02

As recorded at the Napa County Tax Assessor’s Office, 253-4459. Real property transactions reported may include partial interest transfers sales that are included with other properties and sales that are less any liens on property.

