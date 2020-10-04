 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa County property transactions recently recorded

Napa County property transactions recently recorded

{{featured_button_text}}

Napa

Address; Record Date; Sale Price; Bed; Bath; Sq Ft; Yr Blt; Lot Size; Acres

2138 First Ave.; 7/13; $1,045,000; 3; 3; 2,775; 1990; 24,094; 0.55

3003 Devita Dr.; 7/13; $1,550,000; 3; 2; 2,646; 2002; ; 9.26

5075 Big Ranch Rd.; 7/8; $2,500,000; 3; 2; 1,394; 1951; 55,321; 1.27

2135 Hoffman Ln.; 7/2; $12,000,000; 6; 7; ; ; ; 3.87

Angwin

610 N White Cottage Rd; 7/2; $1,130,000; 4; 3; 2,011; 1958; ; 2.78

Berryessa

1139 Headlands Dr.; 7/2; $55,000; 3; 3; 1,659; 2004; 11,963; 0.27

Calistoga

551 Deer Park Rd.; 7/7; $825,000; 3; 3; 1,684; 1965; ; 1

400 Glass Mountain Rd.; 7/6; $1,000,000; 2; 3; 1,910; 1999; 18,709; 0.43

Pope, Chiles, Wooden Valleys

260 Lariat St.; 7/8; $247,000; 3; 2; 1,712; 2003; 16,121; 0.37

4721 Monticello Rd.; 7/2; $785,000; 3; 2; 1,904; 1958; ; 5.34

Southern County/Carneros

1916 Milton Rd.; 7/9; $850,000; 4; 2; 1,659; 1962; 5,537; 0.13

As recorded at the Napa County Tax Assessor’s Office, 253-4459. Real property transactions reported may include partial interest transfers sales that are included with other properties and sales that are less any liens on property.

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How to set up a good homeschool environment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News