Napa County property transactions recently recorded

Napa
Address; Record Date; Sale Price; Bed; Bath; Sq Ft; Yr Blt; Lot Size; Acres
2138 First Ave.; 7/13; $1,045,000; 3; 3; 2,775; 1990; 24,094; 0.55
3003 Devita Dr.; 7/13; $1,550,000; 3; 2; 2,646; 2002; ; 9.26
5075 Big Ranch Rd.; 7/8; $2,500,000; 3; 2; 1,394; 1951; 55,321; 1.27
2135 Hoffman Ln.; 7/2; $12,000,000; 6; 7; ; ; ; 3.87
Angwin
610 N White Cottage Rd; 7/2; $1,130,000; 4; 3; 2,011; 1958; ; 2.78
Berryessa
1139 Headlands Dr.; 7/2; $55,000; 3; 3; 1,659; 2004; 11,963; 0.27
Calistoga
551 Deer Park Rd.; 7/7; $825,000; 3; 3; 1,684; 1965; ; 1
400 Glass Mountain Rd.; 7/6; $1,000,000; 2; 3; 1,910; 1999; 18,709; 0.43
Pope, Chiles, Wooden Valleys
260 Lariat St.; 7/8; $247,000; 3; 2; 1,712; 2003; 16,121; 0.37
4721 Monticello Rd.; 7/2; $785,000; 3; 2; 1,904; 1958; ; 5.34
Southern County/Carneros
1916 Milton Rd.; 7/9; $850,000; 4; 2; 1,659; 1962; 5,537; 0.13
As recorded at the Napa County Tax Assessor’s Office, 253-4459. Real property transactions reported may include partial interest transfers sales that are included with other properties and sales that are less any liens on property.
