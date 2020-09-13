Napa County property transactions recently recorded

Napa
Address; Record Date; Sale Price; Bed; Bath; Sq Ft; Yr Blt; Lot Size; Acres
1938 Third St.; 7/7; $410,000; ; ; 1,169; 1930; 5,975; 0.14
3564 Jefferson St.; 7/2; $455,000; 3; 2; 1,100; 1958; 7,394; 0.17
117 De Witt Ave.; 7/2; $465,000; 2; 1; 765; 1941; 5,672; 0.13
2284 Janette Drive; 7/15; $519,000; 4; 2; 1,475; 1953; 5,700; 0.14
1415 Hemlock St.; 7/10; $545,000; 3; 1; 1,160; 1952; 6,605; 0.15
1181 London Way; 7/10; $561,000; 4; 2; 1,060; 1954; 7,843; 0.18
1501 Sheridan Drive; 7/2; $595,000; 3; 2; 1,202; 1965; 6,320; 0.15
4473 Summerfield Drive; 7/2; $605,000; 3; 2; 1,186; 1973; 5,758; 0.13
1565 Mosswood Drive; 7/9; $620,000; 4; 2; 1,500; 1970; 5,985; 0.14
3 Helman Court; 7/9; $630,000; 3; 2; 1,425; 1995; 7,687; 0.18
1908 Valencia St.; 7/15; $640,000; 3; 2; 1,231; 1973; 6,539; 0.15
2785 Laurel St.; 7/13; $643,000; 3; 2; 1,266; 1950; 8,158; 0.19
2366 Nyla Drive; 7/13; $645,000; 3; 2; 1,622; 1958; 7,040; 0.16
1871 Yellowstone St.; 7/15; $655,000; 4; 2; 1,382; 1962; ; 0.13
4299 Lorac Court; 7/2; $660,000; 3; 3; 1,952; 1964; 7,529; 0.17
2901 Victoria Court; 7/9; $675,000; 3; 2; 1,638; 1984; 7,419; 0.17
1441 Sycamore St.; 7/8; $675,000; 2; 1; 1,132; 1939; 7,005; 0.16
3955 Briarwood St.; 7/2; $676,000; 3; 2; 1,468; 1968; 6,673; 0.15
1316 Seminary St.; 7/10; $690,000; 2; 2; 846; 1899; 2,614; 0.06
630 Cunard Drive; 7/2; $695,000; 4; 2; 1,765; 1971; 7,861; 0.18
221 E Spring St.; 7/2; $695,000; 3; 2; 1,462; 1952; 8,618; 0.2
2363 Stonehouse Drive; 7/9; $720,000; 4; 3; 1,999; 1980; 7,926; 0.18
2735 Beecham St.; 7/24; $725,000; 3; 2; 1,572; 1979; 8,489; 0.19
35 Dickerson Lane; 7/7; $729,000; 3; 3; 1,885; 1990; 5,910; 0.14
2447 Allegheny Drive; 7/8; $730,000; 4; 3; 2,297; 1991; 5,144; 0.12
2575 Harvest Lane; 7/10; $780,000; 4; 3; 1,919; 1991; 5,299; 0.12
3486 Argyle St.; 7/7; $795,000; 4; 3; 2,167; 1971; 8,551; 0.2
53 Wine Press Way; 8/25; $795,000; 3; 3; 2,115; 1998; 5,938; 0.14
1028 Summit Ave.; 7/15; $810,000; 3; 2; 1,598; 1950; 6,780; 0.16
230 S Hartson St.; 7/10; $815,000; 3; 2; 1,348; 1940; 8,712; 0.2
1117 Mountain View Circle; 7/7; $871,000; 4; 3; 2,118; 1975; 10,558; 0.24
1 Emperor Court; 7/2; $875,000; 3; 3; 2,395; 1996; 8,964; 0.21
1 Abbey Court; 7/14; $924,000; 4; 3; 2,357; 1990; 7,390; 0.17
3316 Brittany Circle; 7/15; $950,000; 4; 3; 2,131; 1989; 7,053; 0.16
4290 Kingsford Drive; 7/15; $955,000; 5; 3; 2,823; 2002; 7,473;
32 Burning Tree Court; 7/2; $1,050,000; 3; 3; 3,431; 1980; 8,568; 0.2
2731 Laurel St.; 7/14; $1,050,000; 3; 3; 2,019; 1923; 24,873; 0.57
637 Montecito Blvd; 7/10; $1,200,000; 4; 3; 1,976; 1961; 60,295; 1.39
3375 Browns Valley Road; 7/13; $1,345,000; 5; 3; 3,151; 2002; 13,275; 0.3
1125 Castle Oaks Drive; 7/13; $1,600,000; 5; 5; 3,350; 1999; 55,418; 1.27
3549 Lowrey Court; 7/13; $1,800,000; 5; 3; 2,469; 1978; 33,591; 0.77
As recorded at the Napa County Tax Assessor’s Office, 253-4459. Real property transactions reported may include partial interest transfers sales that are included with other properties and sales that are less any liens on property.
