 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa County property transactions recently recorded

Napa County property transactions recently recorded

{{featured_button_text}}

Napa

Address; Record Date; Sale Price; Bed; Bath; Sq Ft; Yr Blt; Lot Size; Acres

1938 Third St.; 7/7; $410,000; ; ; 1,169; 1930; 5,975; 0.14

3564 Jefferson St.; 7/2; $455,000; 3; 2; 1,100; 1958; 7,394; 0.17

117 De Witt Ave.; 7/2; $465,000; 2; 1; 765; 1941; 5,672; 0.13

2284 Janette Drive; 7/15; $519,000; 4; 2; 1,475; 1953; 5,700; 0.14

1415 Hemlock St.; 7/10; $545,000; 3; 1; 1,160; 1952; 6,605; 0.15

1181 London Way; 7/10; $561,000; 4; 2; 1,060; 1954; 7,843; 0.18

1501 Sheridan Drive; 7/2; $595,000; 3; 2; 1,202; 1965; 6,320; 0.15

4473 Summerfield Drive; 7/2; $605,000; 3; 2; 1,186; 1973; 5,758; 0.13

1565 Mosswood Drive; 7/9; $620,000; 4; 2; 1,500; 1970; 5,985; 0.14

3 Helman Court; 7/9; $630,000; 3; 2; 1,425; 1995; 7,687; 0.18

1908 Valencia St.; 7/15; $640,000; 3; 2; 1,231; 1973; 6,539; 0.15

2785 Laurel St.; 7/13; $643,000; 3; 2; 1,266; 1950; 8,158; 0.19

2366 Nyla Drive; 7/13; $645,000; 3; 2; 1,622; 1958; 7,040; 0.16

1871 Yellowstone St.; 7/15; $655,000; 4; 2; 1,382; 1962; ; 0.13

4299 Lorac Court; 7/2; $660,000; 3; 3; 1,952; 1964; 7,529; 0.17

2901 Victoria Court; 7/9; $675,000; 3; 2; 1,638; 1984; 7,419; 0.17

1441 Sycamore St.; 7/8; $675,000; 2; 1; 1,132; 1939; 7,005; 0.16

3955 Briarwood St.; 7/2; $676,000; 3; 2; 1,468; 1968; 6,673; 0.15

1316 Seminary St.; 7/10; $690,000; 2; 2; 846; 1899; 2,614; 0.06

630 Cunard Drive; 7/2; $695,000; 4; 2; 1,765; 1971; 7,861; 0.18

221 E Spring St.; 7/2; $695,000; 3; 2; 1,462; 1952; 8,618; 0.2

2363 Stonehouse Drive; 7/9; $720,000; 4; 3; 1,999; 1980; 7,926; 0.18

2735 Beecham St.; 7/24; $725,000; 3; 2; 1,572; 1979; 8,489; 0.19

35 Dickerson Lane; 7/7; $729,000; 3; 3; 1,885; 1990; 5,910; 0.14

2447 Allegheny Drive; 7/8; $730,000; 4; 3; 2,297; 1991; 5,144; 0.12

2575 Harvest Lane; 7/10; $780,000; 4; 3; 1,919; 1991; 5,299; 0.12

3486 Argyle St.; 7/7; $795,000; 4; 3; 2,167; 1971; 8,551; 0.2

53 Wine Press Way; 8/25; $795,000; 3; 3; 2,115; 1998; 5,938; 0.14

1028 Summit Ave.; 7/15; $810,000; 3; 2; 1,598; 1950; 6,780; 0.16

230 S Hartson St.; 7/10; $815,000; 3; 2; 1,348; 1940; 8,712; 0.2

1117 Mountain View Circle; 7/7; $871,000; 4; 3; 2,118; 1975; 10,558; 0.24

1 Emperor Court; 7/2; $875,000; 3; 3; 2,395; 1996; 8,964; 0.21

1 Abbey Court; 7/14; $924,000; 4; 3; 2,357; 1990; 7,390; 0.17

3316 Brittany Circle; 7/15; $950,000; 4; 3; 2,131; 1989; 7,053; 0.16

4290 Kingsford Drive; 7/15; $955,000; 5; 3; 2,823; 2002; 7,473;

32 Burning Tree Court; 7/2; $1,050,000; 3; 3; 3,431; 1980; 8,568; 0.2

2731 Laurel St.; 7/14; $1,050,000; 3; 3; 2,019; 1923; 24,873; 0.57

637 Montecito Blvd; 7/10; $1,200,000; 4; 3; 1,976; 1961; 60,295; 1.39

3375 Browns Valley Road; 7/13; $1,345,000; 5; 3; 3,151; 2002; 13,275; 0.3

1125 Castle Oaks Drive; 7/13; $1,600,000; 5; 5; 3,350; 1999; 55,418; 1.27

3549 Lowrey Court; 7/13; $1,800,000; 5; 3; 2,469; 1978; 33,591; 0.77

As recorded at the Napa County Tax Assessor’s Office, 253-4459. Real property transactions reported may include partial interest transfers sales that are included with other properties and sales that are less any liens on property.

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How to set up a good homeschool environment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News