Napa County property transactions recently recorded

Napa
Address Record Date Sale Price Units Yr Blt Lot Size Acres
1525 D St. 1/28 $535,500 1 1942 5,298 0.12
1975 Yajome St. 2/11 $680,000 3 1920 4,966 0.11
491 Randolph St. 1/28 $1,150,000 1 1900 13,009 0.3
330 Silverado Trail 2/6 $1,300,000 1 1920 40,157 0.92
As recorded at the Napa County Tax Assessor’s Office, 253-4459. Real property transactions reported may include partial interest transfers sales that are included with other properties and sales that are less any liens on property.
