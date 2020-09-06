Napa County property transactions recently recorded

Napa
Address; Record Date; Sale Price; Bed; Bath; Sq Ft; Yr Blt; Lot Size;
1600 Atlas Peak Rd. #274; 6/10; $255,000; 1; 1; 429; 1968; 413;
1600 Atlas Peak Rd. #230; 6/10; $255,000; 1; 1; 429; 1968; 398;
1600 Atlas Peak Rd. #401; 6/10; $255,000; 1; 1; 429; 1968; 364;
1600 Atlas Peak Rd. #427; 6/10; $255,000; 1; 1; 429; 1968; 378;
1600 Atlas Peak Rd. #215; 6/10; $340,000; 1; 1; 689; 1968; 340;
1600 Atlas Peak Rd. #255; 6/10; $340,000; 1; 1; 676; 1968; 345;
1600 Atlas Peak Rd. #202; 6/10; $340,000; 1; 1; 676; 1968; 614;
1070 Marina Dr.; 6/19; $381,000; 2; 2; 943; 1974; 411;
3580 Shelter Creek Dr.; 6/12; $412,000; 3; 2; 1,350; 1972; 1,575;
114 Valley Oak Dr.; 6/12; $424,500; 2; 2; 1,168; 2006; 855;
2730 Pike Dr.; 6/11; $551,000; 2; 3; 1,602; 1981; 1,992;
721 Cottage Dr.; 6/10; $568,000; 2; 2; 1,004; 1972; 378;
1600 Atlas Peak Rd. #260; 6/10; $568,000; 2; 2; 988; 1968; 484;
82 Fairway Dr.; 6/25; $610,000; 2; 2; 1,126; 1970; 1,063;
20 Fountain Grove Cir.; 6/26; $615,500; 3; 3; 1,599; 1988; 1,816;
844 Acorn Way; 6/30; $740,000; 2; 2; 1,015; 1979; 429;
816 Augusta Cir.; 6/29; $800,000; 3; 2; 1,296; 1979; 1,267;
As recorded at the Napa County Tax Assessor’s Office, 253-4459. Real property transactions reported may include partial interest transfers sales that are included with other properties and sales that are less any liens on property.
