Napa County property transactions recently recorded

Address; Record Date; Sale Price; Bed; Bath; Sq Ft; Yr Blt; Lot Size;
Napa
3554 Shelter Creek Dr.; 2/21; $425,000; 3; 2; 1,452; 1972; 1,358;
9 Village Pkwy.; 2/19; $472,000; 2; 3; 1,376; 1985; 591;
70 Avalon Ct.; 2/18; $515,000; 2; 3; 1,239; 1993; 2,466;
26 Avalon Ct.; 2/18; $525,000; 3; 3; 1,239; 1993; 2,053;
889 Oak Leaf Way; 2/12; $600,000; 2; 2; 1,015; 1979; 452;
91 Fairway Dr.; 2/14; $748,000; 2; 2; 1,126; 1970; 1,063;
991 Marina Dr.; 2/19; $845,000; 3; 3; 1,482; 1974; 661;
1730 Third St.; 2/14; $877,500; 2; 3; 1,317; 2019; 698;
340 Deer Hollow Dr.; 2/18; $1,315,000; 3; 3; 2,198; 1975; 1,472;
As recorded at the Napa County Tax Assessor’s Office, 253-4459. Real property transactions reported may include partial interest transfers sales that are included with other properties and sales that are less any liens on property.
