Napa County property transactions recently recorded

Address; Record Date; Sale Price; Bed; Bath; Sq Ft; Yr Blt; Lot Size;

Napa

3554 Shelter Creek Dr.; 2/21; $425,000; 3; 2; 1,452; 1972; 1,358;

9 Village Pkwy.; 2/19; $472,000; 2; 3; 1,376; 1985; 591;

70 Avalon Ct.; 2/18; $515,000; 2; 3; 1,239; 1993; 2,466;

26 Avalon Ct.; 2/18; $525,000; 3; 3; 1,239; 1993; 2,053;

889 Oak Leaf Way; 2/12; $600,000; 2; 2; 1,015; 1979; 452;

91 Fairway Dr.; 2/14; $748,000; 2; 2; 1,126; 1970; 1,063;

991 Marina Dr.; 2/19; $845,000; 3; 3; 1,482; 1974; 661;

1730 Third St.; 2/14; $877,500; 2; 3; 1,317; 2019; 698;

340 Deer Hollow Dr.; 2/18; $1,315,000; 3; 3; 2,198; 1975; 1,472;

As recorded at the Napa County Tax Assessor’s Office, 253-4459. Real property transactions reported may include partial interest transfers sales that are included with other properties and sales that are less any liens on property.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register.

