Address; Record Date; Sale Price; Bed; Bath; Sq Ft; Yr Blt; Lot Size;
American Canyon
207 Sienna Court; 1/18; $125,000; 4; 3; 2,811; 2012; 7,237;
202 Los Altos; 2/5; $258,000; 3; 1; 987; 1954; 4,743;
1603 Rio Grande; 2/1; $325,000; 4; 2; 1,080; 1957; 5,143;
138 Rio Del Mar; 1/18; $360,000; 3; 1; 987; 1954; 6,934;
128 Creekside Circle; 1/28; $392,000; 3; 2; 1,120; 1986; 5,127;
244 Los Altos; 2/5; $419,000; 3; 2; 1,085; 1954; 6,375;
21 Karen Drive; 1/28; $425,000; 3; 1; 1,104; 2002; ;
511 Chaucer Lane; 2/6; $450,000; 3; 2; 1,232; 1990; 5,720;
510 Chaucer Lane; 2/6; $516,000; 4; 3; 2,033; 1989; 6,800;
11 Montevino Drive; 9/21; $581,000; 4; 2; 2,156; 1999; 8,372;
2 Eisenhower Court; 1/28; $655,000; 3; 3; 2,620; 2003; 11,603;
Calistoga
2414 Kathy Way; 1/16; $670,000; 3; 2; 1,331; 1975; 6,204;
1808 Fair Way; 1/10; $713,000; 2; 1; 957; 1956; 4,869;
1706 Maggie Ave.; 1/29; $905,000; 3; 2; 1,791; 1982; 8,312;
1998 Cedar St.; 1/31; $931,500; 3; 1; 1,474; 1880; 31,434;
1322 Berry St.; 1/29; $1,249,000; 4; 3; 3,633; 1886; 17,918;
St. Helena
1389 St. James Drive; 1/18; $579,000; 1; 1; 1,309; 1981; 2,206;
1610 Sylvaner Ave.; 1/16; $1,275,000; 3; 3; 3,643; 1985; 19,368
Yountville
1883 Heritage Way; 2/15; $1,425,000; 4; 3; 2,762; 1994; 8,429;