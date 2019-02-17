Napa County property transactions recently recorded
Address Record Date Sale Price Bed Bath Sq Ft Yr Blt Lot Size Acres
Napa
30 Chelsea Ave. 12/21 $375,000 3 1 855 1941 5,382 0.12
2830 Sacramento St. 12/31 $380,000 1 1 864 1930 8,422 0.19
568 Monroe St. 12/26 $396,500 2 1 712 1936 3,600 0.08
11 Burnette Court 12/21 $424,000 3 2 1,106 1954 5,947 0.14
2462 Merced St. 12/13 $450,000 2 2 1,150 1963 8,148 0.19
21 Fairview Drive 12/26 $460,000 2 1 951 1942 7,358 0.17
2235 Alysheba Court 1/11 $509,500 2 3 1,682 2006 2,444 0
2762 Cypress St. 1/4 $510,000 2 1 858 1950 5,772 0.13
2631 Brown St. 12/7 $524,000 3 2 1,096 1959 8,508 0.2
1440 Ash St. 12/20 $535,000 2 2 956 1981 2,393 0.05
2523 Pacific St. 11/27 $538,000 3 2 1,638 1943 6,225 0.14
2581 Hawthorne Court 1/4 $540,000 3 2 1,267 1957 6,019 0.14
1412 Sherman Ave. 12/28 $560,000 3 2 1,512 1963 6,124 0.14
1981 Wilkins Court 12/27 $560,000 3 2 1,036 1975 6,000 0.14
2294 Janette Drive 1/8 $562,000 3 2 1,633 1953 5,867 0.13
1557 Tallac St. 12/14 $566,000 3 2 1,261 1959 5,940 0.14
751 La Homa Drive 12/20 $570,000 3 3 1,704 1990 2,339 0.05
1670 E St. 12/14 $580,000 2 1 1,282 1905 8,294 0.19
3268 Macfadden St. 12/14 $585,000 3 2 1,348 1969 5,942 0.14
3701 Parrett Ave. 12/20 $595,000 3 2 1,134 1960 6,756 0.16
4472 Jefferson St. 12/5 $620,000 3 2 1,324 1971 6,575 0.15
1501 Barbara Road 1/3 $629,000 4 3 1,746 1954 7,755 0.18
1791 E St. 12/28 $635,000 3 1 1,231 1951 8,384 0.19
1688 Santiago Ave. 12/20 $649,000 4 3 1,968 1974 6,414 0.15
2015 Swaps Court 1/4 $658,000 3 4 2,515 2006 3,802 0
4040 Escuela Drive 12/5 $675,000 3 2 1,792 1952 11,821 0.27
4186 Burgundy Way 12/7 $679,000 3 2 1,432 1973 6,985 0.16
2201 Culpepper St. 1/8 $690,000 3 2 1,686 1993 6,031 0.14
3 Easley Court 1/11 $695,000 4 2 1,647 1996 7,803 0.18
4409 Jefferson St. 12/19 $716,000 4 3 2,004 1971 6,630 0.15
139 Franklin St. 12/14 $720,000 3 1 897 1892 13,375 0.31
1655 King Ave. 1/9 $738,000 3 3 2,340 1981 7,695 0.18
2605 Redwood Road 12/31 $745,000 4 2 2,082 1973 13,576 0.31
1103 Coombsville Road 1/2 $765,000 4 3 2,188 1957 25,455 0.58
4233 Grape Vine Drive 12/20 $790,000 3 3 2,115 1996 5,768 0.13
2645 W Pueblo Ave. 1/3 $791,000 4 3 2,250 1973 9,081 0.21
3321 Greystone Court 12/28 $850,000 3 2 2,048 1989 8,483 0.19
702 Third St. 1/15 $850,000 3 1 1,287 1920 21,950 0.5
2419 Vine Hill Drive 12/21 $860,000 2 2 2,349 1985 10,977 0.25
1155 La Pintura Lane 1/11 $869,000 3 3 2,079 2018 6,740 0
1125 La Pintura Lane 12/11 $876,500 3 3 2,079 2018 7,727 0
1206 Terrace Drive 1/4 $876,500 4 3 3,146 2008 5,530 0.13
2260 Main St. 12/19 $890,000 4 3 1,857 1926 6,583 0.15
472 Seminary St. 12/14 $895,000 1 1 900 1880 7,023 0.16
1445 Sproul Ave. 12/21 $895,000 2 3 1,393 1987 5,784 0.13
2586 Redwood Road 12/11 $900,000 3 3 2,424 1987 27,549 0.62
611 First St. 12/21 $970,000 2 1 1,175 1890 4,193 0.1
17 Chaudhary Court 12/7 $985,000 5 3 2,867 2001 7,192 0.17
3221 Swiss Court 12/14 $1,507,500 5 3 2,412 1984 57,970 1.32
58 Lighthouse Court 12/31 $1,580,000 3 3 2,055 1990 0 0.2
8 Colonial Circle 12/18 $1,830,000 4 3 3,409 1990 17,242 0.4
As recorded at the Napa County Tax Assessor’s Office, 253-4459. Real property transactions reported may include partial interest transfers sales that are included with other properties and sales that are less any liens on property.