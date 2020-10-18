Napa County property transactions recently recorded

Napa
Address; Record Date; Sale Price; Bed; Bath; Sq Ft; Yr Blt; Lot Size; Acres
136 Kerns Court; 7/6; $760,000; 4; 2; 1,996; 1960; 8,743; 0.2
3490 Twin Oaks Court; 7/23; $775,000; 4; 3; 2,164; 1978; 7,443; 0.17
420 Seymour St.; 8/7; $775,000; 2; 1; 840; 1940; 4,817; 0.11
829 Jefferson St.; 8/6; $780,000; 2; 2; 1,835; 1921; 6,961; 0.16
155 Moss Lane; 8/7; $785,000; 4; 3; 1,973; 1996; 4,413; 0.1
51 Luke Drive; 7/27; $790,000; 3; 2; 1,988; 1994; 6,510; 0.15
2671 W Pueblo Ave.; 7/29; $805,000; 3; 2; 1,786; 1973; 7,142; 0.16
2500 Rollingwood Drive; 7/7; $805,000; 3; 2; 1,933; 1970; 9,057; 0.21
38 Summerbrooke Circle; 8/7; $810,000; 4; 3; 2,768; 1999; 4,388; 0.1
2961 Redwood Road; 8/10; $825,000; 3; 2; 2,071; 1955; 18,240; 0.42
3982 Lucero St.; 8/4; $825,000; 3; 2; 2,015; 2005; 6,245; 0.14
1439 Gordon Drive; 7/16; $835,000; 4; 2; 1,912; 1995; 7,531; 0.17
1001 Dezerai Court; 8/18; $846,500; 4; 4; 2,792; 1984; 19,692; 0.45
1153 Mountain View Circle; 8/19; $855,000; 4; 3; 2,106; 1975; 7,676; 0.18
32 Kimberly Court; 7/16; $860,000; 4; 3; 2,152; 1968; 14,222; 0.33
4019 Jefferson St.; 7/27; $865,000; 3; 2; 2,158; 2006; 8,640; 0.2
3526 Twin Oaks Court; 7/31; $865,000; 5; 3; 2,469; 1978; 10,997; 0.25
1790 Oak St.; 7/16; $874,000; 4; 3; 1,440; 1910; 5,563; 0.13
4420 Tanglewood Way; 8/19; $875,000; 4; 3; 2,004; 1970; 7,221; 0.17
1030 Partrick Road; 7/21; $881,500; 3; 3; 2,121; 1989; 12,952; 0.3
1312 Sproul Ave.; 8/17; $895,000; 2; 1; 1,435; 1950; 7,246; 0.17
1568 East Ave.; 8/4; $900,000; 2; 1; 912; 1949; 34,540; 0.79
3936 Young Ave.; 8/3; $925,000; 4; 2; 2,100; 1974; 10,178; 0.23
1901 Spencer St.; 8/12; $936,000; 3; 2; 2,108; 1890; 4,866; 0.11
21 Kingsford Court; 7/24; $938,000; 4; 3; 2,287; 1994; 6,965; 0.16
3338 Brittany Circle; 8/13; $939,000; 4; 3; 2,131; 1988; 8,471; 0.19
209 Silverado Springs Drive; 8/6; $945,500; 3; 3; 2,195; 1989; 7,559; 0.17
4314 Kingsford Drive; 8/12; $950,000; 4; 3; 2,027; 2002; 8,713;
10 Chesapeake Court; 7/17; $950,000; 3; 3; 2,321; 1996; 5,301; 0.12
3269 Macadam Court; 7/27; $970,000; 4; 3; 2,064; 1971; 27,604; 0.63
1700 River Park Blvd.; 7/21; $985,000; 3; 2; 1,780; 1973; 11,915; 0.27
55 S Newport Drive; 7/17; $1,007,000; 3; 2; 1,855; 1995; 4,963; 0.11
30 Joshua Court; 7/27; $1,021,000; 6; 3; 3,230; 2003; 6,784; 0.16
1010 Stonebridge Drive; 8/18; $1,080,000; 4; 3; 2,621; 1985; 12,243; 0.28
130 Maximilian Court; 8/10; $1,095,000; 4; 3; 2,929; 2006; 6,147; 0.14
231 Berna Ave.; 7/21; $1,115,000; 4; 3; 2,293; 1992; 6,972; 0.16
2956 Woodcrest Drive; 7/17; $1,126,000; 4; 3; 2,914; 1990; 10,229; 0.23
2098 Todd St.; 7/28; $1,175,000; 3; 2; 2,569; 1983; 12,720; 0.29
1180 Raymond Ave.; 7/17; $1,210,000; 2; 3; 1,688; 1910; ; 0.16
3315 Craigie Court; 7/21; $1,263,000; 5; 3; 2,689; 1976; 11,270; 0.26
2879 Pinewood Drive; 7/24; $1,270,000; 3; 3; 2,853; 1987; 19,415; 0.45
2265 Third St.; 8/13; $1,275,000; 3; 2; 1,904; 1896; 6,063; 0.14
50 Oakcrest Court; 8/13; $1,320,000; 3; 3; 2,277; 1955; 13,515; 0.31
186 S Seymour St.; 7/31; $1,325,000; 3; 3; 1,761; 1950; 9,450; 0.22
16 Catania Court; 7/24; $1,325,000; 5; 4; 3,817; 2005; 19,055; 0.44
178 Silverado Springs Drive; 7/20; $1,350,000; 4; 3; 3,065; 1990; 14,206; 0.33
4043 Foxridge Way; 8/4; $1,375,000; 5; 4; 3,114; 1990; 10,517; 0.24
1770 King Ave.; 8/13; $1,425,000; 2; ; 2,028; 1985; 17,791; 0.41
1559 Laurel St.; 8/19; $1,428,500; 3; 3; 2,160; 1910; 4,006; 0.09
1074 Lorraine Drive; 8/20; $1,595,000; 4; 2; 2,094; 1963; 23,272; 0.53
1117 Westview Drive; 7/29; $1,600,000; 5; 3; 2,803; 1992; 23,163; 0.53
49 N Newport Drive; 7/22; $1,650,000; 4; 3; 2,481; 1995; 9,620; 0.22
299 Ashlar Drive; 8/5; $1,799,000; 4; 4; 2,334; 1997; 22,420; 0.51
1231 Tall Grass Court; 8/19; $2,200,000; 5; 5; 4,047; 2011; 19,354; 0.44
554 Randolph St.; 8/20; $3,000,000; 5; 4; 3,222; 1904; 9,058; 0.21
As recorded at the Napa County Tax Assessor’s Office, 253-4459. Real property transactions reported may include partial interest transfers sales that are included with other properties and sales that are less any liens on property.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.