Napa County property transactions recently recorded

Napa County property transactions recently recorded

Address; Record Date; Sale Price; Bed; Bath; Sq Ft; Yr Blt; Lot Size; Acres

American Canyon

14 Black Duck Court; 6/22; $232,000; 4; 3; 2,877; 2004; 8,575;

134 Rio Del Mar; 7/13; $410,000; 3; 1; 987; 1954; 5,314; 0.12

763 Westpark; 7/14; $420,000; 3; 2; 1,284; 1992; 5,130; 0.12

91 Deerpark Lane; 7/9; $422,000; 4; 2; 1,344; 1999; 4,912; 0.11

410 Lucina St.; 7/7; $515,000; 5; 3; 2,086; 1978; 6,000; 0.14

2371 Elliott Drive; 7/13; $529,000; 4; 2; 1,477; 1988; 9,205; 0.21

600 Meadow Bay Drive; 7/8; $570,000; 4; 2; 1,838; 2002; 7,321;

131 Via Bellagio; 7/13; $572,000; 4; 3; 2,126; 2002; 5,405;

36 Toscana Drive; 7/15; $575,000; 3; 2; 1,841; 2011; 6,000;

Calistoga

34 View Road; 7/9; $600,000; 2; 1; 1,432; 1951; 8,343; 0.19

1601 Myrtle St.; 7/2; $729,000; 3; 2; 1,747; 1940; 6,842; 0.16

1808 School St.; 7/13; $1,000,000; 2; 2; 1,484; 1969; 12,232; 0.28

1505 Centennial Circle; 7/15; $1,110,000; 3; 2; 2,161; 1989; 8,981; 0.21

1581 Centennial Circle; 7/6; $1,900,000; 3; 2; 2,400; 1966; 11,196; 0.26

1640 Greenwood Ave.; 7/2; $3,625,000; 4; 8; 5,766; 2004; ; 3.23

St. Helena

1434 Stockton St.; 7/8; $750,000; 2; 1; 772; 1942; 8,945; 0.21

1581 Kennedy Court; 7/2; $804,500; 4; 2; 1,196; 1971; 12,643; 0.29

2021 Olive Ave.; 7/15; $1,100,000; 3; 2; 1,554; 1962; 6,797; 0.16

1171 Starr Ave.; 7/14; $1,425,000; 4; 3; 2,759; 1997; 8,391; 0.19

708 Hunt Ave.; 7/10; $1,675,000; 3; 3; 2,408; 2000; 10,571; 0.24

1550 Sulphur Springs Ave.; 7/15; $3,400,000; 2; 3; 2,438; 1950; 19,212; 0.44

Yountville

1891 Larkspur St.; 7/15; $1,125,000; 3; 2; 1,694; 1973; 7,071; 0.16

15 Stags View Lane; 7/10; $1,586,000; 3; 2; 2,199; 1999; 7,722; 0.18

As recorded at the Napa County Tax Assessor’s Office, 253-4459. Real property transactions reported may include partial interest transfers sales that are included with other properties and sales that are less any liens on property.

