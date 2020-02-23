You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Napa County property transactions recently recorded

Napa County property transactions recently recorded

{{featured_button_text}}

American Canyon;

Address; Record Date; Sale Price; Bed; Bath; Sq Ft; Yr Blt; Lot Size; ; ; ;

348 Knightsbridge Way; 1/6; $154,000; 4; 3; 2,033; 1989; 7,375;

25 Stonegate Ln; 12/26; $335,000; 3; ; 1,316; 1988; 4,720;

754 Deerfield Drive; 1/22; $440,000; 3; 2; 1,284; 1994; 4,320;

215 W Carolyn Drive; 12/19; $450,000; 4; 2; 1,181; 1957; 6,730;

137 Carmel Drive; 1/3; $460,000; 3; 2; 1,032; 1957; 6,570;

714 Capra Drive; 1/22; $504,000; 3; 2; 1,020; 1968; 6,300;

450 Merlot; 1/21; $521,000; 4; 3; 1,627; 1993; ;

314 Strand Court; 12/16; $555,000; 4; 3; 1,903; 1990; 8,378;

220 Newbury Way; 12/31; $615,000; 4; 3; 2,241; 1989; 9,276;

123 San Marco Way; 12/23; $655,000; 4; 3; 2,388; 2001; 6,729;

51 Spikerush Circle; 1/3; $670,000; 5; 3; 2,948; 2003; 8,160;

22 Horizon Court; 12/23; $672,000; 4; 4; 2,969; 2006; 5,001;

6 Black Duck Court; 12/20; $690,000; 4; 3; 2,877; 2004; 9,632;

2 Mosaic Court; 1/3; $890,000; 5; 4; 3,679; 2008; 13,712;

Calistoga;

1821 Grant St.; 12/27; $643,000; 2; 2; 1,415; ; 4,695;

1119 Mitzi Drive; 1/23; $680,000; 4; 2; 1,440; 1975; 6,062;

1448 N Oak St.; 11/15; $915,000; 2; 1; 1,192; 1917; 20,958;

1488 Fairway Vista Court; 12/26; $1,125,000; 3; 2; 2,207; 1989; 10,483;

St. Helena

1551 Kennedy Court; 12/16; $700,000; 3; 1; 1,056; 1971; 10,396;

1171 Edwards St.; 12/31; $710,000; 2; 1; 943; 1925; 7,578;

1509 Riesling Way; 1/23; $1,100,000; 3; 2; 1,572; 1978; 8,682;

1629 Hillview Place; 1/8; $1,125,000; 3; 2; 1,776; 1966; 7,755;

825 Signorelli Circle; 12/31; $1,550,000; 4; 3; 2,467; 1998; 14,252;

1729 Alexander Court; 1/17; $2,090,000; 3; 3; 2,109; 1920; 5,686;

1261 Spring Brook Court; 12/18; $2,250,000; 3; 2; 1,885; 1978; 10,553;

1859 Madrona Ave.; 1/10; $2,380,000; 3; 3; 2,287; 1946; 10,025;

1580 Hillview Place; 1/9; $2,635,000; 4; 4; 2,400; 1961; 7,800;

Yountville

1887 Heritage Way; 1/7; $1,485,000; 4; 3; 2,762; 1993; 8,666;

As recorded at the Napa County Tax Assessor’s Office, 253-4459. Real property transactions reported may include partial interest transfers sales that are included with other properties and sales that are less any liens on property.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Legal marijuana use still costs people jobs. A new California bill takes on the issue
Business

Legal marijuana use still costs people jobs. A new California bill takes on the issue

  • Updated

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California voters legalized pot in 2016. But for many seeking jobs in state government, cannabis use has become an obstacle to getting hired. Now, a spike in the number of job applicants disqualified by state agencies after failing tests for marijuana use has spawned calls for new legislation and debate over whether employment rules should be relaxed given more widespread ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News