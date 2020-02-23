Napa County property transactions recently recorded

American Canyon;
Address; Record Date; Sale Price; Bed; Bath; Sq Ft; Yr Blt; Lot Size; ; ; ;
348 Knightsbridge Way; 1/6; $154,000; 4; 3; 2,033; 1989; 7,375;
25 Stonegate Ln; 12/26; $335,000; 3; ; 1,316; 1988; 4,720;
754 Deerfield Drive; 1/22; $440,000; 3; 2; 1,284; 1994; 4,320;
215 W Carolyn Drive; 12/19; $450,000; 4; 2; 1,181; 1957; 6,730;
137 Carmel Drive; 1/3; $460,000; 3; 2; 1,032; 1957; 6,570;
714 Capra Drive; 1/22; $504,000; 3; 2; 1,020; 1968; 6,300;
450 Merlot; 1/21; $521,000; 4; 3; 1,627; 1993; ;
314 Strand Court; 12/16; $555,000; 4; 3; 1,903; 1990; 8,378;
220 Newbury Way; 12/31; $615,000; 4; 3; 2,241; 1989; 9,276;
123 San Marco Way; 12/23; $655,000; 4; 3; 2,388; 2001; 6,729;
51 Spikerush Circle; 1/3; $670,000; 5; 3; 2,948; 2003; 8,160;
22 Horizon Court; 12/23; $672,000; 4; 4; 2,969; 2006; 5,001;
6 Black Duck Court; 12/20; $690,000; 4; 3; 2,877; 2004; 9,632;
2 Mosaic Court; 1/3; $890,000; 5; 4; 3,679; 2008; 13,712;
Calistoga;
1821 Grant St.; 12/27; $643,000; 2; 2; 1,415; ; 4,695;
1119 Mitzi Drive; 1/23; $680,000; 4; 2; 1,440; 1975; 6,062;
1448 N Oak St.; 11/15; $915,000; 2; 1; 1,192; 1917; 20,958;
1488 Fairway Vista Court; 12/26; $1,125,000; 3; 2; 2,207; 1989; 10,483;
St. Helena
1551 Kennedy Court; 12/16; $700,000; 3; 1; 1,056; 1971; 10,396;
1171 Edwards St.; 12/31; $710,000; 2; 1; 943; 1925; 7,578;
1509 Riesling Way; 1/23; $1,100,000; 3; 2; 1,572; 1978; 8,682;
1629 Hillview Place; 1/8; $1,125,000; 3; 2; 1,776; 1966; 7,755;
825 Signorelli Circle; 12/31; $1,550,000; 4; 3; 2,467; 1998; 14,252;
1729 Alexander Court; 1/17; $2,090,000; 3; 3; 2,109; 1920; 5,686;
1261 Spring Brook Court; 12/18; $2,250,000; 3; 2; 1,885; 1978; 10,553;
1859 Madrona Ave.; 1/10; $2,380,000; 3; 3; 2,287; 1946; 10,025;
1580 Hillview Place; 1/9; $2,635,000; 4; 4; 2,400; 1961; 7,800;
Yountville
1887 Heritage Way; 1/7; $1,485,000; 4; 3; 2,762; 1993; 8,666;
As recorded at the Napa County Tax Assessor’s Office, 253-4459. Real property transactions reported may include partial interest transfers sales that are included with other properties and sales that are less any liens on property.