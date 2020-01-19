Address; Record Date; Sale Price; Bed; Bath; Sq Ft; Yr Blt; Lot Size; Acres
American Canyon
5 Del Rey Court; 11/19; $270,000; 3; 2; 1,085; 1954; 9,662; 0.22
14 Stonegate Lane; 12/13; $360,000; 2; 2; 1,056; 1987; 4,672; 0.11
235 W. Carolyn Drive; 12/4; $455,000; 3; 2; 1,032; 1957; 5,221; 0.12
411 Rio Del Mar; 11/21; $477,000; 3; 2; 1,032; 1957; 6,710; 0.15
218 Andrew Rd; 11/25; $485,000; 2; 1; 1,056; 1955; 19,934; 0.46
404 Marshcreek Drive; 11/20; $515,000; 5; 3; 2,082; 2001; 6,540;
361 Dorchester Place; 12/10; $520,000; 3; 3; 1,681; 1989; 7,747; 0.18
20 Michael Lane; 11/20; $565,000; 4; 3; 2,465; 2002; 6,955;
240 Newbury Way; 11/20; $625,000; 4; 3; 2,467; 1989; 7,892; 0.18
10 Vine Terrace Way; 11/27; $665,000; 4; 2; 2,401; 2000; 8,500;
30 Sirah Drive; 11/22; $695,000; 6; 3; 3,164; 2006; 5,100;
Calistoga
1904 Cinnabar Court; 12/4; $650,000; 3; 2; 1,294; 1993; 5,983; 0.14
1552 Centennial Circle; 12/3; $975,000; 3; 2; 2,458; 1990; 7,536; 0.17
2281 Foothill Blvd; 11/22; $1,625,000; 3; 3; 2,035; 1980; ; 11.11
St. Helena
962 McCorkle Ave.; 11/19; $850,000; 3; 2; 1,602; 1877; 3,746; 0.09
1711 Crinella Drive; 12/9; $879,000; 3; 2; 1,992; 1965; 6,700; 0.15
1607 Kearney St.; 12/5; $1,150,000; 2; 3; 1,580; 1953; 8,012; 0.18
1709 Adams St.; 12/6; $1,250,000; 3; 2; 2,592; 1956; 8,685; 0.2
807 Allison Ave.; 12/13; $1,550,000; 2; 2; 1,741; 1890; 12,820; 0.29
1810 Quail Court; 12/13; $2,050,000; 4; 3; 2,295; 1996; 7,364; 0.17
1713 Adams St.; 12/6; $4,585,000; 5; 7; 3,865; 1920; 13,523; 0.31
Yountville
2180 Monroe St.; 11/22; $1,014,000; 1; 1; 480; 1965; 11,103; 0.25