Napa County rural residential property transactions recently recorded
Address Record Date Sale Price Bed Bath Sq Ft Yr Blt Lot Size Acres
Napa
1196 Pear Tree Lane 5/23 $55,000 2 3 1,285 1993 659 0.02
12 Village Pkwy 5/18 $295,000 1 1 676 1985 606 0.01
3464 Willis Drive 5/11 $347,500 2 2 959 1972 829 0.02
433 Freeway Drive 6/12 $365,000 2 2 1,083 1980 996 0.02
6 Vanessa Court E 5/17 $410,000 2 2 1,212 1987 1,338 0.03
47 Village Pkwy 6/20 $418,000 2 3 1,376 1985 586 0.01
17 Belvedere Court 5/23 $439,500 3 2 1,120 1972 2,072 0.05
3139 Rita Court 5/23 $455,000 2 1 1,000 1973 3,851 0.09
1600 Atlas Peak Rd #428 6/8 $510,000 1 1 676 1968 285 0.01
814 Augusta Circle 5/18 $735,000 2 2 1,022 1979 558 0.01
894 Oak Leaf Way 6/8 $775,000 2 2 1,015 1979 433 0.01
958 Augusta Circle 5/15 $1,295,000 2 2 1,956 1993 2,566 0.06
St. Helena
1091 Mariposa Lane 5/18 $675,000 3 2 1,316 1975 1,134 0.03
Yountville
1885 Carignan Way 5/23 $665,000 2 2 1,146 1984 2,375 0.05
6600 Yount St. #034 5/25 $696,000 2 2 1,050 1990 1,041 0.02
133 Vineyard Circle 6/4 $761,000 2 2 1,154 1977 1,471 0.03
1986 Yountville Cross Road 5/18 $799,500 2 2 1,646 1982 1,817 0.04
6956 Yount St. 6/4 $965,000 3 2 1,532 1982 2,161 0.05