Napa County property transactions recently recorded

Address; Record Date; Sale Price; Bed; Bath; Sq Ft; Yr Blt; Lot Size;
American Canyon
22 Melvin Road; 6/11; $300,000; 5; 3; 915; 1953; 7,336;
621 Danrose Drive; 7/1; $360,000; 4; 2; 1,416; 1968; 6,000;
251 Los Altos; 6/26; $360,000; 3; 2; 1,085; 1954; 6,558;
427 Blanco St.; 6/15; $431,000; 3; 2; 1,288; 1970; 6,480;
613 Capra Drive; 6/15; $445,000; 3; 2; 1,288; 1970; 6,000;
405 Lucina St.; 6/16; $450,000; 3; 2; 1,288; 1970; 6,000;
207 Patricia Drive; 6/23; $485,000; 3; 2; 1,140; 1968; 6,098;
1077 Donaldson Way; 6/19; $501,000; 3; 2; 1,244; 1995; 10,670;
2004 Elliott Drive; 6/25; $510,000; 4; 2; 1,416; 1968; 10,358;
116 W Carolyn Drive; 6/24; $523,000; 3; 2; 1,558; 1956; 9,989;
537 Cattail Drive; 6/30; $580,000; 4; 2; 1,838; 2001; 6,540;
534 Canyon Meadows Drive; 6/29; $605,000; 4; 3; 2,716; 2002; 6,540;
328 Kent Way; 7/1; $635,000; 4; 3; 2,447; 1989; 8,699;
6 Deaver Court; 6/4; $648,000; 4; 3; 2,811; 2005; 5,050;
35 Sirah Drive; 6/4; $720,000; 5; 3; 3,165; 2005; 5,143;
609 Rio Del Mar; 7/1; $722,000; 3; 3; 2,538; 2003; 9,247;
175 Sienna Way; 6/10; $727,500; 5; 4; 3,696; 2009; 5,681;
217 Red Clover Way; 6/26; $755,000; 5; 3; 3,597; 2004; 8,001;
Calistoga
2427 Dena Way; 6/25; $675,000; 4; 2; 1,440; 1975; 6,007;
1706 Adele Ave.; 7/1; $700,000; 3; 3; 2,432; 1985; 6,846;
4 Arch Way; 6/12; $735,000; 3; 2; 1,199; 1955; 10,487;
33 Arch Way; 6/30; $790,000; 2; 1; 930; 1951; 7,594;
1712 Garnett Creek Court; 6/25; $2,625,000; 3; 4; 3,277; 1991; ;
St. Helena
1005 Valley View St.; 6/11; $351,000; 2; 2; 1,295; 1963; 6,005;
1110 Fulton Lane; 6/30; $700,000; 4; ; 1,966; 1950; 4,414;
1434 Stockton St.; 7/1; $750,000; 2; 1; 772; 1942; 8,945;
1823 Crinella Drive; 7/1; $1,000,000; 3; 3; 1,596; 1968; 6,125;
1626 Tainter St.; 6/24; $1,150,000; 2; 2; 1,363; 1948; 6,255;
1227 Edwards St.; 6/5; $1,167,500; 3; 3; 2,500; 1890; 11,940;
1296 Hudson Ave.; 6/12; $2,475,000; 4; 3; 2,091; 1880; 11,031;
1317 Andrea Ave.; 6/22; $2,595,000; 2; 2; 1,503; 1956; 7,442;
1650 Chardonnay Way; 6/12; $3,000,000; 4; 3; 2,682; 1979; 10,500;
2016 Madrona Ave.; 6/9; $3,800,000; 3; 4; 3,108; 2008; 11,431;
2170 Palmer Drive; 6/19; $5,280,000; 3; 3; 3,772; 1953; ;
Yountville
1 Redwood Drive; 6/12; $280,000; 2; 2; 1,204; 1997; 7,181;
1901 Colombard Way; 6/9; $949,500; 3; 2; 1,280; 1986; 7,887;
As recorded at the Napa County Tax Assessor’s Office, 253-4459. Real property transactions reported may include partial interest transfers sales that are included with other properties and sales that are less any liens on property.
