Address; Record Date; Sale Price; Bed; Bath; Sq Ft; Yr Blt; Lot Size;
American Canyon; ; ; ; ; ; ; ;
844 Spring Mountain Lane; 10/7; $290,000; 5; 4; 2,386; 2001; 5,130;
44 Solera Lane; 9/19; $305,000; 3; 2; 1,344; 1989; 4,720;
33 Stonegate Lane; 9/20; $365,000; 2; 2; 1,056; 1988; 3,700;
30 Stetson Drive; 9/19; $425,000; 3; 2; 1,256; 1966; 6,000;
124 W Carolyn Drive; 10/9; $440,000; 3; 1; 875; 1956; 9,920;
1081 Donaldson Way; 9/20; $500,000; 3; 2; 1,337; 1995; 8,690;
245 Sheffield Way; 10/10; $502,000; 4; 3; 2,003; 1986; ;
20 Gregory Lane; 9/30; $525,000; 4; 3; 2,037; 2002; 3,956;
101 Sierra Vista; 10/8; $535,000; 4; 2; 1,477; 1989; 7,890;
21 Kevin Lane; 10/9; $546,500; 4; 3; 2,206; 2001; 4,210;
300 Northampton Drive; 10/9; $547,000; 4; 2; 1,594; 1988; ;
549 Cattail Drive; 10/7; $600,000; 5; 3; 2,408; 2002; 6,540;
102 Horizon Way; 10/7; $687,000; 4; 5; 2,945; 2006; 6,077;
24 Independence Drive; 10/2; $690,000; 6; 3; 3,368; 2003; 6,281;
77 Oakstone Way; 10/3; $700,000; 6; 3; 3,164; 2005; 5,300;
174 Gadwall St.; 9/25; $710,000; 4; 3; 3,606; 2004; 8,959;
Calistoga; ; ; ; ; ; ; ;
33 Arch Way; 9/27; $525,000; 2; 1; 930; 1951; 7,594;
1700 Maggie Ave.; 10/7; $700,000; 3; 2; 1,621; 1988; 7,677;
2886 Foothill Blvd.; 10/7; $3,250,000; 4; 4; 3,268; 1964; 44,000;
St. Helena; ; ; ; ; ; ; ;
1709 Spring Mountain Road; 9/24; $1,265,000; 2; 2; 1,447; 1940; 15,861;
1324 Elmhurst Ave.; 9/30; $1,500,000; 3; 3; 1,791; 2014; 6,668;
1151 Paulson Court; 10/8; $1,635,000; 5; 4; 3,017; 2000; 10,330;
1318 Stockton St.; 9/26; $4,700,000; 4; 5; 3,016; 2016; 10,168;
Yountville; ; ; ; ; ; ; ;
1893 Larkspur St.; 9/30; $1,050,000; 4; 2; 1,851; 1974; 7,097;