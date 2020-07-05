You are the owner of this article.
Napa County property transactions recently recorded

ADDRESS RECORD DATE SALE PRICE BED BATH SQ FT YR BLT LOT SIZE ACRES

AMERICAN CANYON

2120 AMERICAN CANYON RD. 4/10 $1,575,000 3 3 2,364 1979 10.42

2000 AMERICAN CANYON RD. 3/30 $1,750,000 2 3 2,601 2006 504,860 11.59

ANGWIN

884 PONDEROSA DR. 4/22 $1,295,000 3 3 2,242 1965 2.52

BERRYESSA

1148 RIMROCK DR. 4/20 $300,000 2 2 1,188 2002 12,082 0.28

CALISTOGA

3150 PALISADES RD. 11/5 $675,000 2 2 1,024 1979 104.02

NAPA

1424 COOMBSVILLE RD. 4/15 $750,000 3 2 1,950 1952 71,003 1.63

1180 SECOND AVE. 4/10 $1,700,000 3 1 1,624 1937 2.7

POPE, CHILES, WOODEN VALLEYS

255 COUNTRY CLUB LN. 4/17 $504,000 3 2 1,412 1989 10,512 0.24

1830 CAPELL CROSS RD. 4/6 $700,000 3 2 1,956 1985 2

220 LONG RANCH RD. 12/31 $1,400,000 3 2 4,258 2003 136.82

90 OAK SPRINGS DR. 4/8 $1,830,000 5 4 5,275 1971 20

SOUTHERN COUNTY/CARNEROS

1291 THOMPSON AVE. 4/7 $1,300,000 3 2 1,938 1958 86,275 1.98

As recorded at the Napa County Tax Assessor’s Office, 253-4459. Real property transactions reported may include partial interest transfers sales that are included with other properties and sales that are less any liens on property.

