Napa County property transactions recently recorded

ADDRESS RECORD DATE SALE PRICE BED BATH SQ FT YR BLT LOT SIZE ACRES
AMERICAN CANYON
2120 AMERICAN CANYON RD. 4/10 $1,575,000 3 3 2,364 1979 10.42
2000 AMERICAN CANYON RD. 3/30 $1,750,000 2 3 2,601 2006 504,860 11.59
ANGWIN
884 PONDEROSA DR. 4/22 $1,295,000 3 3 2,242 1965 2.52
BERRYESSA
1148 RIMROCK DR. 4/20 $300,000 2 2 1,188 2002 12,082 0.28
CALISTOGA
3150 PALISADES RD. 11/5 $675,000 2 2 1,024 1979 104.02
NAPA
1424 COOMBSVILLE RD. 4/15 $750,000 3 2 1,950 1952 71,003 1.63
1180 SECOND AVE. 4/10 $1,700,000 3 1 1,624 1937 2.7
POPE, CHILES, WOODEN VALLEYS
255 COUNTRY CLUB LN. 4/17 $504,000 3 2 1,412 1989 10,512 0.24
1830 CAPELL CROSS RD. 4/6 $700,000 3 2 1,956 1985 2
220 LONG RANCH RD. 12/31 $1,400,000 3 2 4,258 2003 136.82
90 OAK SPRINGS DR. 4/8 $1,830,000 5 4 5,275 1971 20
SOUTHERN COUNTY/CARNEROS
1291 THOMPSON AVE. 4/7 $1,300,000 3 2 1,938 1958 86,275 1.98
As recorded at the Napa County Tax Assessor’s Office, 253-4459. Real property transactions reported may include partial interest transfers sales that are included with other properties and sales that are less any liens on property.
