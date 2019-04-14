Address; Record Date; Sale Price; Bed; Bath; Sq Ft; Yr Blt; Lot Size; Acres
Napa
2253 First Ave.; 1/25/2019; $430,000; 2; 1; 960; 1940; 40,104; 0.92
1091 Thompson Ave.; 1/31/2019; $825,000; 3; 2; 1,368; 1945; ; 1.52
3306 Vichy Ave.; 2/8/2019; $1,000,000; 3; 2; 1,510; 1974; 72,310; 1.66
5274 Silverado Trail; 2/13/2019; $1,225,000; 2; 2; 1,752; 1973; ; 1.5
1028 Berry Lane; 1/28/2019; $1,300,000; 2; 3; 2,542; 1951; 43,015; 0.99
5029 Coombsville Road; 1/16/2019; $1,300,000; 4; 2; 2,072; 1940; ; 3.11
Angwin
544 Sunset Drive; 12/26/2018; $10,000; 2; 1; 950; 1956; ; 1.43
435 Sky Oaks Drive; 2/7/2019; $350,000; 3; 1; 1,282; 1930; 17,824; 0.41
540 Sunset Drive; 1/28/2019; $890,000; 3; 2; 2,025; 1955; ; 2.38
540 Sunset Drive; 1/28/2019; $890,000; 3; 2; 2,025; 1955; ; 2.1
543 S White Cottage Road; 1/18/2019; $3,100,000; 3; 3; 4,210; 2006; ; 1.73
Berryessa
1094 Westridge Drive; 1/25/2019; $285,000; 3; 2; 1,400; 1985; 11,294; 0.26
Calistoga
3860 Lake County Hwy; 12/10/2018; $20,000; 4; 4; 2,280; 1953; ; 44.43
701 Deer Park Road; 2/19/2019; $1,960,000; 3; 4; 2,842; 1966; ; 1.26
3000 Palisades Road; 2/15/2019; $3,030,000; 2; 4; 3,911; 1995; ; 65
Pope, Chiles, Wooden Valleys
2608 Harness Drive; 1/25/2019; $124,500; 3; 2; 1,404; 1992; 12,389; 0.28
1023 Deputy Drive; 2/15/2019; $200,000; 3; 2; 1,560; 1991; 14,498; 0.33
Rutherford, Oakville
949 Mee Lane; 12/20/2018; $140,000; 2; 1; 920; 1907; ; 9.21
1031 White Lane; 2/6/2019; $2,047,000; 3; 4; 2,648; 1966; ; 1
550 Zinfandel Lane; 2/19/2019; $7,200,000; 3; 3; 4,553; 2012; ; 1.28
Southern County/Carneros
1606 Milton Road; 1/25/2019; $675,000; 4; 2; 1,347; 1966; ; 0.16
Yountville
1873 Yountville Cross Road; 1/30/2019; $13,500,000; 6; 8; 7,225; 2012; ; 11.52