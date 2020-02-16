Napa
Address; Record Date; Sale Price; Bed; Bath; Sq Ft; Yr Blt; Lot Size;
561 Kent St.; 1/10; $701,500; 4; 2; 1,559; 1955; 6,324;
762 Lathrop St.; 12/18; $705,000; 4; 2; 1,910; 1978; 7,025;
111 Roosevelt St.; 1/15; $714,000; 2; 1; 1,265; 1951; 12,085;
2370 Chad Court; 1/22; $715,000; 4; 5; 3,199; 1978; 9,160;
12 Montecito Blvd.; 1/13; $720,000; 2; 2; 1,216; 1947; 6,900;
1778 Olympia Court; 12/27; $745,000; 4; 3; 2,131; 1966; 9,407;
1510 East Ave.; 1/9; $748,500; 2; 1; 1,155; 1946; 7,780;
4412 Malaga Way; 12/18; $752,500; 3; 2; 1,672; 1992; 5,586;
4375 Chablis Drive; 1/6; $760,000; 4; 3; 2,071; 1976; 6,689;
92 Kenwood St.; 12/27; $780,000; 3; 2; 1,732; 1968; 8,193;
3536 Young Ave.; 12/19; $786,000; 3; 2; 1,626; 1963; 7,513;
160 Brown St.; 12/17; $800,000; 3; 2; 884; 1900; 7,273;
2952 Alderwood Court; 12/30; $800,000; 4; 3; 2,007; 1973; 8,605;
1685 Silverado Trail; 1/24; $825,000; 4; 3; 1,710; 1951; 17,226;
624 Montecito Blvd.; 12/17; $850,000; 2; 2; 1,692; 1988;
965 Chelebrooke Court; 1/9; $875,000; 3; 2; 2,019; 2005; 6,801;
14 Clement Court; 12/16; $879,000; 4; 3; 2,324; 1989; 7,667;
958 Serendipity Way; 12/12; $920,000; 4; 3; 2,733; 2015; 7,193;
1226 Daffodil Drive; 1/22; $930,000; 4; 5; 3,111; 2004; 7,657;
106 Heun Ln; 12/20; $933,000; 3; 2; 2,144; 2018; 8,913;
910 Chelebrooke Court; 12/20; $960,000; 4; 3; 3,177; 2005; 6,335;
332 Skylark Way; 1/13; $972,000; 4; 2; 2,137; 1984; 19,448;
72 Catania Ln; 1/6; $997,000; 4; 4; 2,797; 2005; 5,720;
3318 Stratford Court; 1/21; $1,040,000; 4; 3; 2,131; 1989; 13,813;
131 Heun Ln; 12/19; $1,050,000; 5; 4; 2,844; 2018; 7,234;
1163 Wyatt Ave.; 12/27; $1,180,000; 4; 4; 2,404; 2019; 7,404;
1169 Wyatt Ave.; 12/27; $1,250,000; 4; 4; 2,921; 2019; 8,587;
222 Monte Vista Drive; 1/22; $1,255,000; 4; 3; 2,614; 1964; 38,469;
100 S Newport Drive; 12/16; $1,350,000; 4; 3; 2,477; 1997; 8,135;
1151 Wyatt Ave.; 12/19; $1,475,000; 4; 4; 2,678; 2018; 8,760;
1212 Peppergrass St.; 12/20; $1,613,500; 3; 3; 3,278; 2019; 14,190;
9 Lone Wood Court; 12/16; $1,775,000; 3; 3; 3,209; 2017; 9,959;
610 Montecito Blvd.; 12/23; $1,915,000; 4; 4; 3,304; 1964; 41,153;
242 St. Andrews Drive; 12/20; $2,150,000; 3; 4; 3,035; 1968; 23,195;
545 Montecito Blvd.; 1/21; $2,275,000; 4; 3; 3,635; 1999; 29,455;
1043 Ross Circle; 12/19; $4,145,000; 4; 6; 4,522; 2018; 21,702;