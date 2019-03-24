Address; Record Date; Sale Price; Bed; Bath; Sq Ft; Yr Blt; Lot Size;
Napa
561 Kent St.; 1/23; $260,000; 4; 2; 1,755; 1955; 6,324;
2127 Parrish Road; 1/14; $365,000; 3; 1; 963; 1955; 6,851;
381 Cross St.; 9/21; $420,000; 2; 1; 988; 1900; 5,828;
932 Vallejo St.; 1/18; $459,000; 2; 2; 704; 1937; 3,844;
1236 Yajome St.; 2/1; $460,000; 2; 1; 768; 1900; 3,173;
3661 Norfolk St.; 1/31; $460,000; 4; 2; 1,576; 1959; 6,044;
2379 Barry St.; 2/6; $462,500; 4; 2; 1,478; 1957; 5,514;
1402 Sumner Ave.; 2/11; $481,000; 3; 2; 1,008; 1959; 6,378;
2432 Sonoma St.; 2/11; $497,000; 2; 1; 1,227; 1943; 6,045;
2220 Alysheba Court; 2/4; $520,000; 3; 3; 1,722; 2005; 3,379;
921 Foxboro Drive; 1/14; $520,000; 3; 2; 1,193; 1986; 4,191;
143 Wingard Circle; 2/11; $530,000; 2; 3; 1,405; 1999; 3,463;
125 Hartson St.; 2/11; $544,000; 2; 1; 816; 1930; 4,737;
4060 Tokay Court; 12/7; $550,000; 3; 1; 1,070; 1972; 6,654;
1401 Rubicon St.; 1/24; $550,000; 3; 2; 1,079; 1956; 6,000;
2296 Janette Drive; 2/11; $550,000; 3; 1; 1,203; 1953; 6,384;
2088 Seville Drive; 1/10; $565,000; 3; 2; 1,100; 1965; 6,133;
4208 Jefferson St.; 1/29; $565,000; 3; 3; 2,448; 1999; 11,984;
735 Joseph Court; 1/24; $604,500; 3; 2; 1,698; 1978; 6,224;
3140 Kingston Ave.; 2/15; $620,000; 4; 2; 1,359; 1959; 9,611;
1103 Larkin Way; 2/1; $625,000; 3; 2; 1,523; 1965; 9,174;
4308 Chablis Drive; 2/19; $625,000; 4; 3; 2,071; 1976; 10,179;
2250 Alysheba Court; 1/29; $635,000; 3; 3; 2,039; 2006; 3,077;
1006 Woodlawn Drive; 1/24; $640,000; 3; 2; 1,646; 1961; 7,339;
3690 Columbia Drive; 1/31; $645,000; 4; 2; 1,575; 1958; 7,165;
4493 Tanglewood Way; 1/31; $653,000; 3; ; 1,500; 1971; 9,388;
1873 Seville Drive; 2/21; $665,000; 4; 3; 2,115; 2000; 7,262;
2272 W Park Ave.; 2/11; $675,000; 3; 2; 1,504; 1977; 9,151;
1185 Legion Ave.; 1/28; $710,000; 3; 2; 1,660; 1944; 5,092;
63 Summerbrooke Circle; 2/19; $734,000; 3; 3; 1,713; 1999; 4,514;
1221 Dillon Drive; 1/28; $735,000; 4; 3; 2,383; 1980; 13,504;
1045 Round Hill Circle; 2/8; $782,000; 4; 2; 1,845; 1975; 9,740;
1235 Darling St.; 2/15; $815,000; 3; 2; 2,038; 2001; 10,976;
722 La Homa Drive; 2/19; $842,000; 4; 3; 2,844; 1990; 4,505;
2967 Woodcrest Drive; 2/21; $860,000; 4; 2; 2,082; 1973; 6,918;
3381 Crestview Way; 2/15; $886,000; 3; 2; 1,825; 1979; 12,891;
1140 La Pintura Lane; 1/14; $965,000; 4; 3; 3,066; 2018; 6,337;
1149 La Pintura Lane; 1/25; $965,000; 4; 3; 3,066; 2018; 6,338;
1131 La Pintura Lane; 2/8; $965,000; 4; 3; 3,066; 2018; 6,338;
16 Marsala Way; 2/4; $1,065,000; 4; 4; 3,587; 2004; 6,550;
115 Quarry Drive; 2/19; $1,115,000; 4; 4; 3,010; 2001; 10,001;
282 Monte Vista Drive; 2/8; $1,201,000; 4; 3; 2,671; 1958; 30,176;
1222 River Park Blvd; 2/19; $1,400,000; 3; 2; 1,938; 1971; ;
2122 Second St.; 1/14; $1,500,000; 2; 2; 1,658; 1927; 8,864;