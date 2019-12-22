{{featured_button_text}}

Address Record Date Sale Price Bed Bath Sq Ft Yr Blt Lot Size

American Canyon

432 Danrose Drive 11/6 $143,500 3 2 1,332 1971 6,000

89 Donaldson Way 10/18 $160,000 4 2 1,477 1988

1001 Donaldson Way 9/23 $202,000 3 2 1,094 1995 9,536

239 Rio Del Mar 8/30 $410,000 3 2 1,100 1954 8,651

36 Lena Drive 11/15 $419,000 4 2 1,290 1967 6,354

700 Westpark 10/17 $500,000 3 3 1,728 2001 3,962

9 Michael Lane 11/8 $500,000 4 3 2,465 2002 3,960

235 Andrew Road 11/15 $500,000 3 2 1,877 1955 26,278

89 Sierra Vista 10/31 $590,000 4 3 1,982 1989 10,553

410 Kensington Way 11/7 $665,000 5 3 3,052 2001 9,218

130 Hearthstone Drive 11/6 $665,000 4 3 2,829 2006 5,151

10 Sirah Drive 10/18 $682,000 4 3 3,165 2005 5,000

98 Oakstone Way 11/1 $690,000 5 3 3,003 2005 5,473

424 Wetlands Edge Road 10/30 $700,000 4 3 2,691 2004 8,414

7 Elba Court 11/6 $719,000 5 3 3,255 2002 7,090

408 Wetlands Edge Road 10/18 $725,000 4 3 3,302 2004 8,414

11 Gadwall Court 11/13 $725,000 5 3 3,490 2004 9,516

Calistoga

1019 Myrtle St. 11/7 $610,000 2 1 1,094 1958 3,671

1814 Foothill Blvd. 10/29 $620,000 2 1 1,451 1964 5,597

2418 Debbie Way 11/5 $655,000 3 2 1,266 1976 5,973

1721 Emerald Drive 10/18 $900,000 3 3 2,105 9,096

Rutherford, Oakville

1231 Mountain View Ave. 11/12 $735,000 2 1 696 1939 10,363

St. Helena

1223 Alexander Court 11/1 $1,200,000 2 2 1,239 1928 2,287

1305 Stockton St. 10/16 $1,535,000 2 1 1,056 1902 9,762

1781 Spring Mountain Road 11/1 $1,560,000 3 2 1,416 1946 5,444

1605 Spring Mountain Road 10/18 $3,200,000 3 6 1,897 1875 15,477

As recorded at the Napa County Tax Assessor’s Office, 253-4459. Real property transactions reported may include partial interest transfers sales that are included with other properties and sales that are less any liens on property.

