Napa County property transactions recently recorded

ADDRESS; RECORD DATE; SALE PRICE; BED; BATH; SQ FT; YR BLT; LOT SIZE;
NAPA
76 BRYAN AVE.; 1/15; $450,000; 2; 1; 1,017; 1941; 5,270;
2149 PATTON AVE.; 1/19; $550,000; 3; 1; 998; 1955; 6,436;
2424 YAJOME ST.; 1/5; $580,000; 3; 2; 1,403; 1966; 6,620;
2126 FIRST ST.; 1/6; $580,000; 2; 1; 723; 1932; 3,725;
2012 MORLAN DR.; 1/4; $585,000; 3; 2; 1,172; 1952; 5,000;
2050 APPOLLO CT.; 1/7; $590,000; 2; 3; 1,674; 2007; 2,341;
2247 KATHLEEN DR.; 1/4; $612,000; 3; 1; 1,106; 1954; 5,832;
3269 PIEDMONT AVE.; 1/11; $668,000; 3; 2; 1,253; 1955; 6,000;
120 LILIENTHAL AVE.; 1/19; $680,000; 3; 2; 1,375; 1955; 6,400;
3190 STUART WAY; 1/12; $680,000; 3; 3; 1,518; 1956; 5,312;
1257 SIERRA AVE.; 1/7; $688,500; 3; 2; 1,481; 1973; 5,833;
1566 SEQUOIA ST.; 1/11; $800,000; 5; 4; 2,357; 1961; 6,343;
87 WINEDALE LN.; 12/28; $835,000; 3; 2; 1,916; 1999; 5,812;
3301 LINDA MESA WAY; 1/8; $840,000; 4; 2; 1,873; 1980; 12,859;
2615 BRADFORD ST.; 1/4; $875,000; 3; 2; 1,618; 1966; 12,463;
124 N NEWPORT DR.; 1/8; $900,000; 3; 2; 1,855; 1997; 9,042;
1925 WAVERLY ST.; 1/8; $903,000; 4; 2; 1,931; 1960; 9,479;
3104 HYDE PARK PL.; 1/13; $925,000; 4; 3; 1,928; 1988; 6,831;
925 CHELEBROOKE CT.; 1/15; $945,000; 4; 3; 2,185; 2005; 8,587;
1024 BANBURY CT.; 1/19; $1,033,000; 4; 3; 2,469; 1980; 9,466;
691 CABOT WAY; 1/13; $1,202,500; 3; 3; 1,920; 1969; 8,873;
1239 GRIGSBY CT.; 1/15; $1,250,000; 3; 1; 2,084; 1898; 6,314;
1039 BANBURY CT.; 1/4; $1,250,000; 5; 3; 2,469; 1980; 10,447;
9 HUNTINGTON CT.; 1/8; $1,900,000; 5; 3; 3,446; 1991; 24,838;
As recorded at the Napa County Tax Assessor’s Office, 253-4459. Real property transactions reported may include partial interest transfers sales that are included with other properties and sales that are less any liens on property.