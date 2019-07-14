{{featured_button_text}}

Address; Record Date; Sale Price; Bed; Bath; Sq Ft; Yr Blt; Lot Size; Acres; ;

Napa

343 Freeway Dr.; 4/19; $170,000; 2; 2; 1,200; 1984; 1,030; 0.02; ;

2646 Michelle Ct.; 4/19; $370,000; 2; 1; 848; 1982; 1,352; 0.03; ;

3165 Valley Green Ln.; 4/18; $450,000; 2; 1; 896; 1972; 3,457; 0.08; ;

2759 Perch Dr.; 4/25; $540,000; 3; 3; 1,744; 1981; 2,456; 0.06; ;

53 Fountain Grove Cir.; 5/8; $550,000; 3; 3; 1,599; 1989; 1,859; 0.04;

899 Oak Leaf Way; 5/7; $775,000; 2; 2; 1,015; 1979; 976; 0.02; ;

85 Fairway Dr.; 5/7; $790,000; 2; 2; 1,126; 1970; 1,063; 0.02; ;

747 Cottage Dr.; 4/17; $897,500; 2; 2; 1,004; 1972; 902; 0.02; ;

133 Stone Mountain Cir.; 5/6; $1,650,000; 4; 3; 2,733; 2000; 5,049; 0.12; ;

St Helena

789 Stralla Ct.; 5/8; $470,000; 2; 2; 1,156; 1975; 508; 0.01; ;

1250 Peppertree Cir.; 4/25; $640,000; 3; 2; 1,420; 1980; 2,511; 0.06; ;

1504 Voorhees Cir.; 5/8; $740,000; 2; 2; 1,475; 1984; 791; 0.02; ;

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

As recorded at the Napa County Tax Assessor’s Office, 253-4459. Real property transactions reported may include partial interest transfers sales that are included with other properties and sales that are less any liens on property.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.