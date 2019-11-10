Address Record Date Sale Price Bed Bath Sq Ft Yr Blt Lot Size
Napa
2684 Michelle Ct. 8/16 $349,000 1 1 931 1982 1,248
125 Golden Gate Cir. 9/11 $372,500 2 3 1,030 1991 463
3574 Shelter Creek Dr. 9/13 $375,000 2 2 1,210 1972 1,018
3476 Shelter Creek Dr. 8/29 $385,000 2 2 1,081 1972 1,085
688 Joliet Way 9/13 $435,500 3 3 1,408 1975 603
1600 Atlas Peak Rd. #492 8/30 $440,000 1 1 676 1968 287
2256 Eva St. 9/9 $475,000 2 3 1,193 2016 993
1600 Atlas Peak Rd. #298 8/29 $510,000 1 1 676 1968 309
2625 Hidden Valley Ln. 8/21 $560,500 3 2 1,492 1978 3,084
1224 Cayetano Dr. 9/12 $585,000 3 2 1,768 1985 3,706
859 Acorn Way 8/28 $850,000 2 2 1,015 1979 591
Yountville
6950 Yount St. 9/12 $920,000 3 2 1,532 1982 2,520
As recorded at the Napa County Tax Assessor’s Office, 253-4459. Real property transactions reported may include partial interest transfers sales that are included with other properties and sales that are less any liens on property.