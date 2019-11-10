{{featured_button_text}}

Address Record Date Sale Price Bed Bath Sq Ft Yr Blt Lot Size

Napa

2684 Michelle Ct. 8/16 $349,000 1 1 931 1982 1,248

125 Golden Gate Cir. 9/11 $372,500 2 3 1,030 1991 463

3574 Shelter Creek Dr. 9/13 $375,000 2 2 1,210 1972 1,018

3476 Shelter Creek Dr. 8/29 $385,000 2 2 1,081 1972 1,085

688 Joliet Way 9/13 $435,500 3 3 1,408 1975 603

1600 Atlas Peak Rd. #492 8/30 $440,000 1 1 676 1968 287

2256 Eva St. 9/9 $475,000 2 3 1,193 2016 993

1600 Atlas Peak Rd. #298 8/29 $510,000 1 1 676 1968 309

2625 Hidden Valley Ln. 8/21 $560,500 3 2 1,492 1978 3,084

1224 Cayetano Dr. 9/12 $585,000 3 2 1,768 1985 3,706

859 Acorn Way 8/28 $850,000 2 2 1,015 1979 591

Yountville

6950 Yount St. 9/12 $920,000 3 2 1,532 1982 2,520

As recorded at the Napa County Tax Assessor’s Office, 253-4459. Real property transactions reported may include partial interest transfers sales that are included with other properties and sales that are less any liens on property.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

As recorded at the Napa County Tax Assessor’s Office, 253-4459. Real property transactions reported may include partial interest transfers sales that are included with other properties and sales that are less any liens on property.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.