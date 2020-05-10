Napa County property transactions recently recorded

Address; Record Date; Sale Price; Bed; Bath; Sq Ft; Yr Blt; Lot Size; Acres
Napa
425 Webber St.; 2/26; $200,000; 3; 2; 1,474; 1951; 8,627; 0.2
1236 Yajome St.; 3/23; $455,000; 2; 1; 768; 1900; 3,173; 0.07
1466 Ash St.; 3/4; $459,000; 2; 1; 897; 1950; 4,980; 0.11
2440 Pine St.; 3/19; $475,000; 2; 1; 834; 1938; 6,763; 0.16
2016 W Pueblo Ave.; 2/26; $502,500; 2; 2; 1,202; 1988; 4,400; 0.1
2671 Adrian St.; 3/2; $505,000; 3; 1; 1,244; 1948; 7,893; 0.18
670 Costa Dr.; 3/9; $515,000; 4; 2; 1,518; 1970; 6,011; 0.14
2193 Ethel Porter Dr.; 3/13; $530,000; 4; 2; 1,080; 1954; 5,929; 0.14
2243 Redwood Rd.; 3/11; $535,000; 4; 2; 2,998; 1895; 16,184; 0.37
1410 Vale Ave.; 2/27; $555,000; 2; 2; 1,012; 1940; 5,992; 0.14
275 Homewood Ave.; 3/16; $570,000; 4; 2; 1,312; 1941; 5,622; 0.13
147 Karen Dr.; 3/9; $575,000; 3; 2; 1,420; 1964; 8,642; 0.2
2199 Janette Dr.; 3/23; $585,000; 3; 1; 1,106; 1954; 8,938; 0.21
1433 Perkins St.; 2/27; $590,000; 3; 2; 1,100; 1966; 5,893; 0.14
1124 Shetler Ave.; 3/19; $600,000; 4; 2; 1,566; 1955; 7,342; 0.17
1542 Basque Ct.; 3/5; $610,000; 3; 2; 1,508; 1967; 11,892; 0.27
448 Coombs St.; 3/9; $610,500; 2; 1; 1,255; 1898; 6,025; 0.14
3998 Klamath Way; 3/20; $625,000; 3; 2; 1,294; 1977; 7,109; 0.16
1859 Hemlock St.; 3/23; $639,000; 3; 2; 1,521; 1953; 7,988; 0.18
437 Post St.; 3/9; $645,000; 2; 1; 888; 1915; 5,721; 0.13
2242 Trower Ave.; 2/24; $660,000; 3; 2; 1,399; 1950; 21,780; 0.5
2483 Vine Hill Dr.; 3/13; $675,000; 4; 2; 1,549; 1975; 5,916; 0.14
20 Sage Way; 3/19; $675,000; 3; 3; 1,741; 1991; 6,416; 0.15
24 Dickerson Ln.; 2/26; $684,000; 3; 2; 1,443; 1995; 5,587; 0.13
56 Firefly Ln.; 2/27; $699,000; 3; 2; 1,506; 1999; 4,250; 0.1
1149 Rancho Dr.; 3/9; $700,000; 3; 2; 2,456; 1962; 11,942; 0.27
1764 Monarch Dr.; 3/9; $715,000; 4; 3; 1,968; 1973; 6,132; 0.14
3696 Dartmouth Dr.; 3/3; $725,000; 3; 3; 1,949; 1959; 10,141; 0.23
2100 Main St.; 3/20; $743,500; 3; 2; 1,260; 1900; 6,874; 0.16
987 Liberty Dr.; 3/19; $750,000; 3; 2; 1,672; 1992; 7,586; 0.17
3966 Stover St.; 3/9; $764,000; 4; 2; 1,680; 1973; 12,668; 0.29
4096 Fairfax Dr.; 3/26; $779,000; 4; 3; 2,201; 1975; ; 0.18
71 Dickerson Ln.; 3/23; $780,000; 3; 3; 1,885; 1990; 9,015; 0.21
1018 Easum Dr.; 3/26; $789,000; 3; 2; 1,872; 1977; 12,344; 0.28
27 Glenwood Dr.; 3/10; $795,000; 3; 2; 1,443; 1952; 5,930; 0.14
30 Gordon Ct.; 3/19; $800,000; 3; 3; 2,287; 1995; 6,896; 0.16
2565 Rollingwood Dr.; 3/19; $815,000; 4; 2; 1,952; 1966; 9,885; 0.23
19 Culbertson Ct.; 2/24; $819,000; 3; 2; 1,506; 1999; 4,395; 0.1
127 Legacy Ct.; 3/17; $823,000; 3; 3; 2,248; 2002; 5,388;
498 Brown St.; 3/25; $875,000; 3; 2; 1,538; 1906; 4,952; 0.11
3210 Buckeye Ct.; 3/19; $899,000; 5; 3; 2,469; 1981; 7,936; 0.18
39 Lexington Ct.; 3/20; $975,000; 3; 3; 2,065; 2002; 17,148; 0.39
1038 Stonebridge Dr.; 3/5; $995,000; 4; 3; 2,396; 1985; 58,900; 1.32
1423 G St.; 3/24; $1,022,000; 3; 4; 1,856; 1902; 5,666; 0.13
182 Silverado Springs Dr.; 3/17; $1,150,000; 3; 3; 2,187; 1990; 11,796; 0.27
2057 Main St.; 3/20; $1,205,000; 3; 3; 2,119; 1914; 3,040; 0.07
4152 Casper Way; 3/24; $1,275,000; 3; 4; 2,935; 2009; 6,576; 0.15
1556 East Ave.; 2/28; $1,300,000; 3; 2; 2,000; 1987; 12,632; 0.29
1123 Channing Way; 3/16; $1,385,000; 4; 4; 2,381; 2013; 7,661; 0.18
808 Capitola Dr.; 2/7; $1,575,000; 4; 3; 2,104; 1973; 64,033; 1.47
1137 Castle Oaks Dr.; 3/24; $1,875,000; 4; 5; 3,932; 2000; 37,977; 0.87
1143 Castle Oaks Dr.; 3/18; $1,995,000; 5; 5; 4,753; 2002; 26,043; 0.6
18 Buhman Ct.; 3/18; $2,050,000; 5; 4; 3,739; 2000; 10,919; 0.25
As recorded at the Napa County Tax Assessor’s Office, 253-4459. Real property transactions reported may include partial interest transfers sales that are included with other properties and sales that are less any liens on property.
