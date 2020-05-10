Napa County property transactions recently recorded

You are the owner of this article.
Address; Record Date; Sale Price; Bed; Bath; Sq Ft; Yr Blt; Lot Size; Acres

Napa

425 Webber St.; 2/26; $200,000; 3; 2; 1,474; 1951; 8,627; 0.2

1236 Yajome St.; 3/23; $455,000; 2; 1; 768; 1900; 3,173; 0.07

1466 Ash St.; 3/4; $459,000; 2; 1; 897; 1950; 4,980; 0.11

2440 Pine St.; 3/19; $475,000; 2; 1; 834; 1938; 6,763; 0.16

2016 W Pueblo Ave.; 2/26; $502,500; 2; 2; 1,202; 1988; 4,400; 0.1

2671 Adrian St.; 3/2; $505,000; 3; 1; 1,244; 1948; 7,893; 0.18

670 Costa Dr.; 3/9; $515,000; 4; 2; 1,518; 1970; 6,011; 0.14

2193 Ethel Porter Dr.; 3/13; $530,000; 4; 2; 1,080; 1954; 5,929; 0.14

2243 Redwood Rd.; 3/11; $535,000; 4; 2; 2,998; 1895; 16,184; 0.37

1410 Vale Ave.; 2/27; $555,000; 2; 2; 1,012; 1940; 5,992; 0.14

275 Homewood Ave.; 3/16; $570,000; 4; 2; 1,312; 1941; 5,622; 0.13

147 Karen Dr.; 3/9; $575,000; 3; 2; 1,420; 1964; 8,642; 0.2

2199 Janette Dr.; 3/23; $585,000; 3; 1; 1,106; 1954; 8,938; 0.21

1433 Perkins St.; 2/27; $590,000; 3; 2; 1,100; 1966; 5,893; 0.14

1124 Shetler Ave.; 3/19; $600,000; 4; 2; 1,566; 1955; 7,342; 0.17

1542 Basque Ct.; 3/5; $610,000; 3; 2; 1,508; 1967; 11,892; 0.27

448 Coombs St.; 3/9; $610,500; 2; 1; 1,255; 1898; 6,025; 0.14

3998 Klamath Way; 3/20; $625,000; 3; 2; 1,294; 1977; 7,109; 0.16

1859 Hemlock St.; 3/23; $639,000; 3; 2; 1,521; 1953; 7,988; 0.18

437 Post St.; 3/9; $645,000; 2; 1; 888; 1915; 5,721; 0.13

2242 Trower Ave.; 2/24; $660,000; 3; 2; 1,399; 1950; 21,780; 0.5

2483 Vine Hill Dr.; 3/13; $675,000; 4; 2; 1,549; 1975; 5,916; 0.14

20 Sage Way; 3/19; $675,000; 3; 3; 1,741; 1991; 6,416; 0.15

24 Dickerson Ln.; 2/26; $684,000; 3; 2; 1,443; 1995; 5,587; 0.13

56 Firefly Ln.; 2/27; $699,000; 3; 2; 1,506; 1999; 4,250; 0.1

1149 Rancho Dr.; 3/9; $700,000; 3; 2; 2,456; 1962; 11,942; 0.27

1764 Monarch Dr.; 3/9; $715,000; 4; 3; 1,968; 1973; 6,132; 0.14

3696 Dartmouth Dr.; 3/3; $725,000; 3; 3; 1,949; 1959; 10,141; 0.23

2100 Main St.; 3/20; $743,500; 3; 2; 1,260; 1900; 6,874; 0.16

987 Liberty Dr.; 3/19; $750,000; 3; 2; 1,672; 1992; 7,586; 0.17

3966 Stover St.; 3/9; $764,000; 4; 2; 1,680; 1973; 12,668; 0.29

4096 Fairfax Dr.; 3/26; $779,000; 4; 3; 2,201; 1975; ; 0.18

71 Dickerson Ln.; 3/23; $780,000; 3; 3; 1,885; 1990; 9,015; 0.21

1018 Easum Dr.; 3/26; $789,000; 3; 2; 1,872; 1977; 12,344; 0.28

27 Glenwood Dr.; 3/10; $795,000; 3; 2; 1,443; 1952; 5,930; 0.14

30 Gordon Ct.; 3/19; $800,000; 3; 3; 2,287; 1995; 6,896; 0.16

2565 Rollingwood Dr.; 3/19; $815,000; 4; 2; 1,952; 1966; 9,885; 0.23

19 Culbertson Ct.; 2/24; $819,000; 3; 2; 1,506; 1999; 4,395; 0.1

127 Legacy Ct.; 3/17; $823,000; 3; 3; 2,248; 2002; 5,388;

498 Brown St.; 3/25; $875,000; 3; 2; 1,538; 1906; 4,952; 0.11

3210 Buckeye Ct.; 3/19; $899,000; 5; 3; 2,469; 1981; 7,936; 0.18

39 Lexington Ct.; 3/20; $975,000; 3; 3; 2,065; 2002; 17,148; 0.39

1038 Stonebridge Dr.; 3/5; $995,000; 4; 3; 2,396; 1985; 58,900; 1.32

1423 G St.; 3/24; $1,022,000; 3; 4; 1,856; 1902; 5,666; 0.13

182 Silverado Springs Dr.; 3/17; $1,150,000; 3; 3; 2,187; 1990; 11,796; 0.27

2057 Main St.; 3/20; $1,205,000; 3; 3; 2,119; 1914; 3,040; 0.07

4152 Casper Way; 3/24; $1,275,000; 3; 4; 2,935; 2009; 6,576; 0.15

1556 East Ave.; 2/28; $1,300,000; 3; 2; 2,000; 1987; 12,632; 0.29

1123 Channing Way; 3/16; $1,385,000; 4; 4; 2,381; 2013; 7,661; 0.18

808 Capitola Dr.; 2/7; $1,575,000; 4; 3; 2,104; 1973; 64,033; 1.47

1137 Castle Oaks Dr.; 3/24; $1,875,000; 4; 5; 3,932; 2000; 37,977; 0.87

1143 Castle Oaks Dr.; 3/18; $1,995,000; 5; 5; 4,753; 2002; 26,043; 0.6

18 Buhman Ct.; 3/18; $2,050,000; 5; 4; 3,739; 2000; 10,919; 0.25

As recorded at the Napa County Tax Assessor’s Office, 253-4459. Real property transactions reported may include partial interest transfers sales that are included with other properties and sales that are less any liens on property.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register.

