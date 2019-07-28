Address; Record Date; Sale Price; Bed; Bath; Sq Ft; Yr Blt; Lot Size; Acres; ;
American Canyon
202 Los Altos; 5/29; $408,000; 3; 1; 987; 1954; 4,743; 0.11; ;
239 Andrew Road; 5/31; $410,000; 2; 2; 1,684; 1952; 21,720; 0.5; ;
8 Bethany Drive; 5/21; $418,000; 3; 1; 1,104; 2002; ; ; ;
117 Carmel Drive; 5/24; $447,500; 4; 3; 1,716; 1957; 5,224; 0.12; ;
333 Kimberly Drive; 5/22; $495,000; 3; 2; 1,620; 1968; 6,000; 0.14; ;
15 Michael Lane; 5/29; $535,000; 4; 3; 2,037; 2002; 3,960; ; ;
10 Karly Court; 5/31; $560,500; 3; 2; 1,841; 2005; 5,647; ; ;
138 Entrada Circle; 5/31; $645,000; 4; 3; 2,550; 2002; 10,126; ; ;
413 Bettona Way; 5/22; $652,500; 4; 3; 2,796; 2001; 6,540; ; ;
102 Hearthstone Drive; 5/24; $662,000; 4; 3; 2,850; 2007; 6,522; ; ;
423 Northrup Lane; 5/23; $670,500; 4; 3; 2,796; 2001; 9,433; ; ;
2 Via Montalcino; 5/14; $695,000; 4; 3; 2,888; 2003; 8,107; 0.19; ;
Calistoga
25 View Road; 5/24; $695,000; 2; 1; 1,341; 1956; 8,402; 0.19; ;
1550 Centennial Circle; 5/10; $960,000; 3; 2; 2,326; 1990; 8,028; 0.18; ;
1467 Fairway Vista Court; 5/10; $1,201,000; 3; 2; 2,014; 1989; 20,969; 0.48; ;
St. Helena
1832 Granger Way; 5/30; $740,000; 2; 2; 1,315; 1981; 2,214; 0.05; ;
1815 Crinella Drive; 5/10; $760,000; 3; 2; 1,436; 1968; 5,835; 0.13; ;
Yountville
2000 Oak Circle; 5/29; $1,950,000; 3; 3; 2,720; 1990; 12,926; 0.3; ;