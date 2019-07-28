{{featured_button_text}}

Address; Record Date; Sale Price; Bed; Bath; Sq Ft; Yr Blt; Lot Size; Acres; ;

American Canyon

202 Los Altos; 5/29; $408,000; 3; 1; 987; 1954; 4,743; 0.11; ;

239 Andrew Road; 5/31; $410,000; 2; 2; 1,684; 1952; 21,720; 0.5; ;

8 Bethany Drive; 5/21; $418,000; 3; 1; 1,104; 2002; ; ; ;

117 Carmel Drive; 5/24; $447,500; 4; 3; 1,716; 1957; 5,224; 0.12; ;

333 Kimberly Drive; 5/22; $495,000; 3; 2; 1,620; 1968; 6,000; 0.14; ;

15 Michael Lane; 5/29; $535,000; 4; 3; 2,037; 2002; 3,960; ; ;

10 Karly Court; 5/31; $560,500; 3; 2; 1,841; 2005; 5,647; ; ;

138 Entrada Circle; 5/31; $645,000; 4; 3; 2,550; 2002; 10,126; ; ;

413 Bettona Way; 5/22; $652,500; 4; 3; 2,796; 2001; 6,540; ; ;

102 Hearthstone Drive; 5/24; $662,000; 4; 3; 2,850; 2007; 6,522; ; ;

423 Northrup Lane; 5/23; $670,500; 4; 3; 2,796; 2001; 9,433; ; ;

2 Via Montalcino; 5/14; $695,000; 4; 3; 2,888; 2003; 8,107; 0.19; ;

Calistoga

25 View Road; 5/24; $695,000; 2; 1; 1,341; 1956; 8,402; 0.19; ;

1550 Centennial Circle; 5/10; $960,000; 3; 2; 2,326; 1990; 8,028; 0.18; ;

1467 Fairway Vista Court; 5/10; $1,201,000; 3; 2; 2,014; 1989; 20,969; 0.48; ;

St. Helena

1832 Granger Way; 5/30; $740,000; 2; 2; 1,315; 1981; 2,214; 0.05; ;

1815 Crinella Drive; 5/10; $760,000; 3; 2; 1,436; 1968; 5,835; 0.13; ;

Yountville

2000 Oak Circle; 5/29; $1,950,000; 3; 3; 2,720; 1990; 12,926; 0.3; ;

As recorded at the Napa County Tax Assessor’s Office, 253-4459. Real property transactions reported may include partial interest transfers sales that are included with other properties and sales that are less any liens on property.

