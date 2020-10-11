Napa County property transactions recently recorded

Napa
Address; Record Date; Sale Price; Bed; Bath; Sq Ft; Yr Blt; Lot Size; Acres
44 Chelsea Ave.; 8/7; $418,500; 3; 2; 1,316; 1941; 5,295; 0.12
2247 Kathleen Drive; 7/27; $421,000; 3; 1; 1,106; 1954; 5,832; 0.13
870 Paul Ave.; 7/27; $475,000; 2; 1; 953; 1948; 5,276; 0.12
2741 Marin St.; 7/27; $495,000; 3; 2; 1,250; 1945; 4,899; 0.11
118 First St.; 7/30; $499,000; 3; 2; 1,118; 1920; 7,500; 0.17
2329 Redwood Road; 7/31; $503,000; 3; 2; 1,025; 1955; 5,783; 0.13
1044 Von Brandt St.; 7/31; $510,000; 2; 1; 1,088; 1950; 8,511; 0.2
2348 Eva St.; 7/21; $515,000; 3; 2; 1,120; 1955; 5,802; 0.13
840 Needles Court; 7/24; $525,000; 2; 3; 1,682; 2005; 2,609;
170 Brown St.; 8/7; $527,000; 2; 1; 652; 1885; 3,964; 0.09
140 Harrison Ave.; 8/7; $535,000; 3; 2; 1,319; 1941; 5,249; 0.12
3083 Beecham St.; 7/30; $540,000; 3; 2; 1,523; 1988; 7,023; 0.16
1555 Salvador Ave.; 7/30; $543,000; 4; 2; 1,679; 1964; 8,285; 0.19
1573 Carol Drive; 8/18; $545,000; 3; 2; 1,106; 1954; 6,947; 0.16
2364 Barry St.; 8/19; $550,000; 3; 2; 1,020; 1957; 5,832; 0.13
1671 Marjorie Drive; 7/17; $550,000; 3; 2; 1,025; 1954; 5,622; 0.13
2733 Cypress St.; 7/30; $550,000; 2; 1; 864; 1950; 5,283; 0.12
3007 Beard Road; 8/4; $555,000; 3; 2; 1,084; 1958; 5,581; 0.13
2067 Kathleen Drive; 7/22; $560,000; 3; 1; 1,071; 1952; 6,443; 0.15
1443 Sumner Ave.; 8/11; $579,000; 3; 2; 1,477; 1966; 6,279; 0.14
720 Wintergreen Court; 7/21; $580,000; 3; 3; 1,820; 2007; 2,146;
1541 Basque Court; 7/31; $585,000; 3; 2; 1,082; 1967; 5,000; 0.11
1655 Yellowstone St.; 7/27; $590,000; 3; 2; 1,687; 1962; 6,482; 0.15
702 Greenbach St.; 7/17; $600,000; 3; 2; 1,501; 1955; 6,544; 0.15
3781 Parrett Ave.; 7/21; $610,000; 3; 2; 1,594; 1960; 5,898; 0.14
2145 Wilkins Ave.; 8/5; $610,000; 2; 1; 1,371; 1940; 15,033; 0.35
1362 Yellowstone St.; 7/6; $613,000; 3; 2; 1,647; 1962; 7,004; 0.16
4460 Jay Court; 8/10; $617,500; 3; 2; 1,186; 1973; 6,654; 0.15
70 Linnell Ave.; 8/19; $642,500; 3; 2; 1,084; 1942; 6,555; 0.15
726 Lathrop St.; 7/30; $645,000; 3; 2; 1,518; 1978; 6,000; 0.14
19 Luke Drive; 7/22; $650,000; 3; 2; 1,569; 1992; 5,534; 0.13
2336 Alice St.; 8/13; $678,000; 3; 2; 1,297; 1974; 6,300; 0.14
5 Windsor Court; 8/6; $681,500; 4; 3; 2,453; 2003; 5,466; 0.13
1666 Sierra Ave.; 8/6; $687,000; 3; 2; 1,631; 1954; 9,591; 0.22
1408 El Capitan Way; 7/31; $690,000; 3; 2; 1,408; 1956; 6,151; 0.14
2359 Las Flores Drive; 7/24; $695,000; 5; 3; 2,343; 1974; 6,963; 0.16
1514 Banks Ave.; 7/27; $697,000; 4; 3; 1,943; 1964; 17,467; 0.4
2543 Darroch Court; 7/17; $699,000; 4; 3; 2,128; 1976; 10,914; 0.25
1024 Wyatt Ave.; 8/4; $700,000; 3; 2; 1,444; 1965; 7,679; 0.18
3445 Meadowbrook Court; 8/7; $700,000; 3; 2; 1,684; 1976; 6,641; 0.15
1671 Bryce Court; 7/24; $705,000; 4; 2; 1,603; 1965; 9,054; 0.21
2438 Allegheny Drive; 8/20; $715,000; 3; 3; 1,771; 1991; 5,140; 0.12
1344 D St.; 7/27; $715,000; 2; 1; 1,125; 1937; 5,124; 0.12
2130 Euclid Ave.; 7/27; $720,000; 3; ; 1,231; 1952; 8,293; 0.19
147 Karen Drive; 8/13; $725,000; 3; 2; 1,420; 1964; 8,642; 0.2
7 Autumn Creek Court; 7/24; $725,000; 3; 3; 2,101; 1999; 7,186; 0.16
5 Skipping Rock Way; 7/27; $725,000; 3; 3; 1,713; 1999; 4,250; 0.1
3816 Villa Court; 8/18; $735,000; 3; 2; 1,506; 2000; 5,384; 0.12
2268 Las Flores Drive; 8/5; $750,000; 5; 3; 2,343; 1974; 6,834; 0.16
4146 Fairfax Drive; 7/17; $755,000; 5; 3; 2,343; 1974; 7,867; 0.18
As recorded at the Napa County Tax Assessor’s Office, 253-4459. Real property transactions reported may include partial interest transfers sales that are included with other properties and sales that are less any liens on property.
