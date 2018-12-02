Napa County rural residential property transactions recently recorded
Address Record Date Sale Price Bed Bath Sq Ft Yr Blt Lot Size Acres
Napa
79 Village Parkway 9/14 $240,000 1 1 636 1985 558 0.01
76 Village Parkway 9/24 $255,000 1 1 636 1985 568 0.01
18 Belvedere Court 9/4 $334,500 2 2 960 1972 888 0.02
3548 Shelter Creek Drive 9/28 $375,000 2 2 1,210 1972 1,039 0.02
3232 Villa Lane 9/18 $429,000 3 3 1,216 1992 1,673 0.04
3154 Valley Wood Lane 10/12 $485,000 2 1 896 1973 2,191 0.05
69 Fountain Grove Circle 10/16 $515,000 2 2 1,481 1989 1,837 0.04
3141 Valley Green Lane 8/31 $528,500 2 1 896 1972 3,075 0.07
1 Valley West Circle 9/12 $575,000 3 3 1,734 1989 2,742 0.06
912 Marina Drive 9/14 $580,000 3 3 1,803 1980 749 0.02
588 Main St. #207 9/24 $700,000 1 1 948 2009 871 0
834 Augusta Circle 9/21 $765,000 2 2 1,015 1979 443 0.01
1600 Atlas Peak Road #277 9/26 $815,000 2 2 988 1968 501 0.01
588 Main St. #319 9/13 $1,170,000 2 2 1,821 2009 912 0
Yountville
1923 Oak Circle 8/31 $750,000 2 1 915 1984 2,091 0.05